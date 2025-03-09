China will impose tariffs From Monday to US agricultural products, in response to those introduced this week by USAand within the framework of a commercial conflict that continues to aggravatewith implications for global trade and for their bilateral relations.

On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities explained that the country would tax with 15% American chicken, wheat and corn imports, And with 10% to soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and dairy.

Among the products taxed with 15% is also the cottonand among the taxes with 10%, the vegetables and sorghum.

A belligerent tone

China thus responded to the decision of the US president, Donald Trumpto duplicate to 20% the additional tariffs imposed on the Asian country since it returned to the White House. This action, according to Beijing“Increases load on companies and consumers Americans and undermines the basis of economic and commercial cooperation “of the two powers.

For his part, the head of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Wang Wentao, recognized “serious challenges”, But he warned that “coercion and threats will not work” with China. The Chinese chancellor, Wang Yi, said these days that China will remain “firm” in its opposition to the “hegemonism” of the United States, while added that the world cannot return to “the law of the jungle.”

Wang questioned the American strategy and asked: “The commercial deficit It has expanded or reduced? Has inflation in your country increased or descended? Has the quality of life of his people improved? “Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Washington went further and warned this week that the country is” ready to fight until the end if the US wishes a war, commercial or any other type. “

Return with fentanyl

Trump has justified tariffs against Chinese products with which, in his opinion, Beijing does not do enough to avoid the entry of Fentanyl In the United States, something that Chinese authorities consider “a pretext”, since Chinese anti -drug policy “is one of the strictest in the world.”

In that line, the Chinese Executive explained this week in a ‘White Paper’ that China “gives great importance to the control of fentanyl, and has strictly prevented the use, production and traffic of that substance and its precursors, achieving Notable results“

Opportunities for other countries

Chinese tariffs They will harm the agricultural sector of the North American country, which has China as one of the main destinations of its exports, although they have decreased up to 20% in the last two years.

THE OFFICIAL LOCALLIST Global Times He warned this week that “American agricultural products depend largely on international markets and are particularly vulnerable to changes in the world commercial environment “and the” inability of the US market to quickly absorb surpluses of agricultural products. “

Given this situation, the agricultural sector of countries such as Brazil could benefit. The Hongkonese newspaper South China Morning Post He assured this week, citing sources from the Ministry of Agriculture of Brazil, that the Brazilian authorities are already “actively encouraging farmers to Consider the expansion of production“Corn and sorghum, harvest of which China absorbs 83% of the world supply, mainly from the United States.

However, this save from encumbrances by Beijing, which also added several US companies to their export control list and their list of unreliable entities, could have maintained some caution: “It has been avoided until now to set as objectives to American key conglomerates with a Strong dependence on the Chinese market“He explained to South China Morning Post LYNN SANG, Economist of the ING Group.

In February, China had already imposed levies between 10 and 15% to Other American products, in addition to establishing controls to key mineral exports and opening an investigation against the technological giant Google.

In his first presidency (2017-2021), Trump has already imposed several rounds of tariffs on Beijing worth about 370,000 million of dollars annually, to which China responded with taxes to US exports.