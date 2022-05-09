First meeting this afternoon between the representatives of the Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti trade unions with the president of the port of Genoa-Savona, Paolo Emilio Signorini and the general secretary Paolo Piacenza

Genoa – First meeting this afternoon between the representatives of the Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti trade unions with the president of the port of Genoa-Savona, Paolo Emilio Signorini and the secretary general Paolo Piacenza, in view of the tender for the railway maneuvers in the port of Genoa, a service currently in charge of the Fuorimuro company, whose concession period expires in the month of September. In a unified manner, the trade unions have set the stakes with respect to which, according to them, the Port System Authority cannot withdraw in the construction of the call for tenders. In fact, these are the principles established in the first call, that of 2010: application of the Ports contract to workers, maintenance of current levels of employment, possibility for the incoming operator to carry out maneuvering services, but also traction and possibly of shuttling.

