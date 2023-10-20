Data from the Federal Customs Administration in Switzerland reported on Friday that the trade balance recorded a surplus of 10.5 billion Swiss francs ($11.7 billion), compared to about 9.5 billion Swiss francs during the second quarter.

Exports rose by 0.8 percent after a decline of 1.6 percent during the second quarter.

Data also showed at the same time that imports fell by 0.6 percent.

The trade surplus rose last September to about 5 billion Swiss francs, compared to 3.13 billion Swiss francs last August.

Another statement issued by the Swiss Watch Federation showed that watch exports rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion Swiss francs last September.