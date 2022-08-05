By the end of the year, Russia and China can reach $185-190 billion in bilateral trade. As Alexei Dakhnovsky, Russia’s trade representative in China, said on August 5, China’s role as Russia’s trading partner is growing as old supply chains are broken.

“The numbers are generally good, a record for the second year in a row. Our trade turnover has grown by 27.2% in half a year, the growth is much higher than the average for China. There is a significant positive balance in trade with China. Russian exports to China grew by more than 48%, while Chinese deliveries to Russia grew by a little over 2%,” Dakhnovsky said.

The trade representative also added that Russia will certainly expand imports from China by the end of the year, in particular, there will definitely be a jump in imports of cars.

“The Chinese are showing interest. Some directly write: we offer bearings or something else, look at the replacement of what you used to buy from Western countries, ”said the specialist.

According to him, the range of cars is increasing even from different dealers. So, in Tula, for example, there is a Great Wall plant, and in connection with the departure of Western manufacturers, other car plants should be replaced by manufacturers from friendly countries, Dakhnovsky believes.

So, on August 4, it became known that the Chinese Chery plans to offer its new flagship Arrizo 8 sedan in Russia, which will enter the local market in September 2022. Experts believe that with the appearance on the Russian market of a fairly large car with a sedan body, the novelty has a great chance of success.

On July 11, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that Western policy towards Russia and the threat of secondary sanctions against Chinese companies affect trade between Beijing and Moscow, but this influence is by no means critical. According to him, Russia’s partnership with China “has gone far enough.” Denisov specified that “due to the rather specific structure of our trade, its significance for the economies of both countries goes beyond purely numerical indicators.”

On June 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia and China intend to significantly increase the use of the yuan and the ruble in settlements between the countries. During the VII International Conference “Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era,” Lavrov pointed out that the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia opens up new opportunities for expanding cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.