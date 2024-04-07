In the foreseeable future, high demand for products of the Russian agro-industrial complex (AIC) can be expected in the Chinese market. Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in China Alexey Dakhnovsky spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“There may be some breakthroughs on individual products. For example, on February 28, 2024, the first three Russian enterprises received the right to export pork to China. In total, hard work to open the Chinese market for Russian suppliers of these products has been going on for about ten years, so we perceive the current result very positively. The Chinese leadership, as part of its food security policy, is seeking to diversify its import geography. Therefore, in the foreseeable future, we can expect breakthroughs in other types of agricultural products from Russia,” the trade representative noted.

Currently, meat products, soybeans, vegetable oils, rapeseed, seafood, feed crops, peas, flour, confectionery and drinks are also considered promising for export to China, Dakhnovsky added.

Russia has already managed to become the leader in pea exports and displace the main supplier, Canada, although its deliveries began, in fact, only in February 2023. At the end of last year, the Russian Federation exported more than $300 million worth of peas to China.

