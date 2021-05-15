10:34

Hundreds of farmers from Alcantarilla await the start of the protest in defense of the Transfer: “They are pulling us by the neck; they are tightening the nuts more and more.”

10:29

The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the deputy mayor Manuel Padín arrive at Paseo Alfonso XIII. The mayor of Torre Pacheco, Antonio León, also attends.

10:27

Also in Cartagena, where tractors begin to arrive at Paseo Alfonso XIII. PHOTO: JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM

10:23

The first ‘tractor drivers’ already meet in Sangonera-alcantarilla.

10:16

In Cartagena, the first protesters have reached the roundabout of the Peral submarine, on Paseo Alfonso XIII. A few meters away, the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, has prepared his reception for the irrigators in the street together with the head of Parliament’s protocol.

10:04

From the PSOE they have released their mayors and affiliates to attend if they wish to participate. The Civil Guard is on notice and has mounted a device.

10:02

Political parties such as PP and Vox have joined the protest of irrigators and farmers against the Ministry in the face of a possible cut in the Tajo-Segura.

10:02

Good Morning! We started in THE TRUTH with the minute by minute of the ‘tractorate’ in defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer that runs through sixteen municipalities in the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería this Saturday.