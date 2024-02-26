BRUSSELS. Almost a month after first farmers' protest that brought much of Brussels to a standstill, today they returned to the capital with their tractors for a new demonstration. Hundreds of vehicles have reached the Belgian capital in conjunction with the Agriculture Council which will have to examine the European Commission's proposals to lighten the fiscal and bureaucratic burdens borne by the category. Farmers have been engaged for several weeks in a campaign against excessively strict European environmental regulations and are calling on the European Union to withdraw from free trade agreements and, in particular, the Mercosur agreement with South American countries. The treaty between the EU and Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will be discussed in Brussels today and aims to allow low-cost products to enter their respective markets and farmers want to permanently stop negotiations on this agreement.



This morning the protesters' aim is to arrive right in front of the Council headquarters, in the European Quarter. 1500 tractors are expected from every corner of Belgium, but also from Holland, Germany and France. The police have cordoned off the entire area. Four tunnels, vital traffic arteries, were closed. Just as the Schuman and Maelbeek metro stations, those close to the headquarters of the European institutions, were blocked. In the meantime, dozens of tractors invaded the historic center, penetrating up to the iconic Grand Place. The event was organized by Fugea (the Federation of Belgian breeders), Fwa (the Walloon Federation of Agriculture) and by Fja, the Federation of young farmers. A delegation from Coldiretti will also be present at the sit-in in front of the European Parliament. While Confraagricoltura will hold its assembly today in Brussels. Meanwhile, a few dozen meters from the headquarters of the European Commission and the Council, police vehicles went into action with water cannons to put out fires lit by farmers with tires.

The reactions of politicians

The Minister of Agriculture of Belgium (EU rotating presidency), David Clarinval, upon his arrival at the Agriculture Council declared: «I don't think that aggression is a good method of negotiation. We can understand the farmers' anger, we can also understand that some are in a difficult situation but aggression has never been a source of solutions. I think negotiation is the best process.”

«More predictability is needed in the CAP, some current climate objectives for 2030 are essentially impossible for Latvia to achieve. If we reach them, GDP and production will fall significantly. These criteria must be changed” said the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia, Armands Krauze, arriving at the Agriculture Council. «It is not the end of the Green deal, it is the beginning of a new approach», he highlighted. «When the CAP was approved in 2021 the conditions were different. There was no war, Ukraine could export its grain to Africa”, he reiterated.