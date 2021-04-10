Grandson of a Belgian tourist who stayed in Sóller for love and ended up being the first driver of a cabriolet pulled by horses in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Montoro represents an atypical case of ‘youtuber’. He is only 15 years old, he is more from the field than a poppy, he suffered bullying as a child at school and now he succeeds in the networks by spreading simple knowledge about rural life. His video ‘Ses taronges’ has accumulated three million views and many famous people have visited his parents’ farm in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar to eat his mother’s coveted’ pilotes’ (meatballs). Miquel just published ‘Uep! My adventures in the field ‘. “Buy zero kilometer products,” he preaches.

–Have you inherited the entrepreneurial spirit of your Belgian grandmother?

“I think it came from my father rather.” Someday I want to inherit your tractor. I’m already driving it, but it’s not mine yet.

“Drive it?” But if you are only 15 years old.

–Yes, but sometime you have to start learning, right? The tractor is my peace of mind and my passion. As a baby I slept in it.

-You like tourist Mallorca doesn’t excite you …

“Not that I like it very much.” The beaches and that don’t kill me.

“The ‘Uep!’ is it your invention?

– No, it is a Mallorcan expression, a kind of greeting.

– And how is your life in the field?

–I get up at five or six in the morning to feed the animals. I like to get up early. I go to bed at nine or ten at night. I watch TV sometimes. And almost always programs on the field.

– You are not of video games?

-I’m not interested in ‘Play’ at all. But, well, whoever likes it, let him play.

– Can you combine your work on the farm with your studies?

– Question of priorities. Studies go first. If one day you cannot record videos, they are not recorded. Or, if one day I can’t feed the animals, my father does. But before class I have usually gone to tend the animals and have had bread and sobrasada for breakfast. I usually eat three or four oranges a day.

– Do you feel like a star?

-Not really. Not a star or a phenomenon. I am me, the field is my life. And nothing more.

“Aren’t you afraid that fame will go to your head?”

– No, because I was born in a humble family. I think I’m vaccinated against that.

-You suggest that before putting the rod of a PCR down the throat they put some ham.

-Of course, to leave you good taste.

-So you vegan …

-I’m not very vegan. I mean, I’m not going to stop eating meat.

– To Broncano, as a joke, you made the cross for him forever. Are you very into making the cross?

– I made him the cross because it is a way of saying never again. I mean, I punish you. But I am not radical.

– Have you forgiven those who ‘bullying’ you?

-Not. Not those kinds of people. They have wanted to get closer to me, yes, but I say no.

“Do you still feel pain for what they did to you?”

-Pain no, but now just because I’m a little known they want to get closer … Well that’s not good for me.

– Do you hope your example will be of any use?

– I hope that the people who suffer it will encourage to tell it.

“Do your classmates envy your fame?”

– The first fifteen days yes, but no longer. At first they said: “And what did this guy believe?”