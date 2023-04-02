The system for tracking tanks transporting liquid materials, which was launched by the Development and Environment Protection Authority in Ras Al Khaimah in 2018, contributed to seizing 118 water tanks in violation of environmental conditions and groundwater management in the emirate, containing 300,000 gallons of groundwater, heading outside the emirate.

The authority said that it had implemented a campaign to seize violating tanks, in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Police, and seized 1,186 tanks registered in the tracking system, adding that the percentage of tanks bearing license plates from outside the emirate amounted to 41.5% of the total seized tanks.

And she pointed out that she obligated the companies transporting trucks and tankers to install geographical tracking devices in their vehicles, to limit the transfer and sale of groundwater wells located in the emirate’s farms, with the aim of preserving groundwater, and limiting its depletion, based on the recommendations of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Authority indicated that water meters were installed on the groundwater wells in Ras Al Khaimah farms to reduce the waste of their water, adding that the rate of withdrawal of groundwater wells amounts to 20 million gallons per month.

She added that she had conducted 37 studies to deliver desalinated water to farms for use in irrigation, to reduce groundwater depletion, which contributed to improving agricultural crop production and protecting groundwater from wastage.