Members of the Covid Case Tracking Center (Cecovid), of the municipal Emergency and Civil Protection service of Lorca, were vaccinated against the coronavirus on January 16 at the Felipe VI sports complex. It was in the operation organized by the General Directorate of Public Health in which a thousand health workers from private clinics also received the dose.

Municipal sources confirmed to THE TRUTH that the vaccination was carried out “following the requirement made by the General Directorate of Public Health dependent on the Community of Murcia, when this service was included in the socio-sanitary operational profile”. They received the first dose of the vaccine 13 professionals and 19 volunteers “At the time that corresponded to them, after being vaccinated the health personnel of public and private entities”.

The vaccination of this municipal staff is known after the controversy that arose with the administration of the first dose to 19 firefighters from the Lorca park so as not to waste excess doses that “were going to be lost”, as justified by the regional government.

The City Council indicated that the municipal Emergency Service and the group of Civil Protection volunteers are included in the “cataloging of social and health personnel both by their professional profile and by the functions they perform. It mainly has health profiles, among which are health emergency technicians, nurses and psychologists.

Some of their tasks during the pandemic are disinfection of schools and institutes, health and care centers and ambulances. They also carry out the daily disinfection of the hospital and the Cecovid sampling center and the homes where a Covid patient has died and deliver food to confined people.