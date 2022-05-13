The Nardò Technical Center it is the only circuit in the world capable of hosting high-speed car and motorcycle tests speed (extreme) on a long track 12.6 kilometers. The plant of Nardò in Puglia, managed since 2012 by Porsche Engineering Group GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Ing. Hc F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart, has an area of 700 hectares with over 20 test tracks handling and technical equipment for experimentation activities at any level.

The circular map of the Nardò track in Puglia is 12,566 km long and has a diameter of 4 km

The Nardò track

There track of Nardò is located on the border between the provinces of Brindisi, Taranto and Lecce. The track of Nardò owes its legendary fame also to isolated location and strict secrecy measures. For automotive manufacturers, the opportunity to perform efficient and virtually unlimited testing is critical. In a few weeks it is possible to obtain, for example, corrosion resistance data for the entire life cycle of a car or it is possible to reproduce the weather conditions from different countries and different regions, such as African off-road tracks or wet roadways even on sunny days.

A historical photo of the Nardò track in Puglia

In addition, the long commutes required for supplies and high transportation costs are avoided, as the wide variety of test routes allows developers to perform a large amount of testing in the same place.

Pista di Nardò, the history

THE HISTORY of NARDO‘- The idea of ​​creating a Test Center as “Nardò Experimental Autopiste Society “ it materialized in 1975 with Fiat. At the time there was a ring with lanes for cars and trucks and a dynamic track for cars. The expansion with the dynamic track for trucks followed seven years later. was built by FIAT in the early 1970s and inaugurated in 1975 with the name SASN

In the 1999the test center is acquired by the Italian group Prototipo which starts an expansion of Nardò by adding others 5,000 square meters of workshops and offices to meet the needs of customers.

In the 2002 is in the 2008 test tracks follow to test driving comfort and verify noise and a handling path which reproduces the individual curves of the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. In May 2012, Fr.orsche Engineering Group assumes responsibility for the test area.

The circular track of Nardò in Puglia is unique in the world where extreme speeds can be reached. It has been owned by Porsche Engineering since 2012.

THE RECORDS IN NARDO ‘

The Nardò Technical Center has also written history for its ring which, with a diameter of four kilometers and a length of 12.6 kilometers, continues today to be considered the fastest circular car track in the world. For several car manufacturers it continues to form the basis of numerous records.

Starting with the Mercedes-Benz that here, with the C111-IVin 1979, for the first time exceeds the limit of 400 km / h reaching a speed of 403.978 km / h. In 1980, the ARVW (Aero-dynamik Research Volkswagen) achieves six category records and two world speed records on the Nardò track.

there Mercedes-Benz in Nardò with the C111-IVin 1979, for the first time exceeds the limit of 400 km / h

In the 1982, Porsche with a 928 S wins the record of 24 hours. At the time, the revolutionary Porsche car with a front engine and manual gearbox on the rear axle covered the 6,033 kilometers at an average speed of 251.4 km / h. More than ten years later, Porsche provides Nardò with an exemplary proof of the transaxle scheme: in 1993, with one Porsche 928 GTSas standard, an Austrian private team manages to run in 24 hours 6,377.25 kilometers at an average speed of 265.72 km / h.

Italdesign in 2001 with the Volkswagen W12 in Nardò

A record beaten only in 2002 by the concept car Volkswagen “W12 Nardò”which so far holds seven world records, including distance and speed records in 24 hours with 7,740,576 kilometers traveled at an average speed of 322.891 km / h.

Track lap in Nardò with the Ferrari 430 Scuderia 325 km / h

The Blizz Primatist single-seater driven by Gianmaria Aghem set the speed, duration and distance record for electric vehicles on the Nardò track in 2021.

Nardò in Puglia, the Blizz Primatist single-seater driven by Gianmaria Aghem set the speed, duration and distance records for electric vehicles.

The Nardò piste complex has been known since 2005 as Nardò Technical Center.

The records from the Nardò track

👉 All the news in which we talked about AUTOVELOX

👉 SPEED LIMITS

👉 FINES FOR ROAD INFRINGEMENTS

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK