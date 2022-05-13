The Nardò Technical Center it is the only circuit in the world capable of hosting high-speed car and motorcycle tests speed (extreme) on a long track 12.6 kilometers. The plant of Nardò in Puglia, managed since 2012 by Porsche Engineering Group GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Ing. Hc F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart, has an area of 700 hectares with over 20 test tracks handling and technical equipment for experimentation activities at any level.
The Nardò track
There track of Nardò is located on the border between the provinces of Brindisi, Taranto and Lecce. The track of Nardò owes its legendary fame also to isolated location and strict secrecy measures. For automotive manufacturers, the opportunity to perform efficient and virtually unlimited testing is critical. In a few weeks it is possible to obtain, for example, corrosion resistance data for the entire life cycle of a car or it is possible to reproduce the weather conditions from different countries and different regions, such as African off-road tracks or wet roadways even on sunny days.
In addition, the long commutes required for supplies and high transportation costs are avoided, as the wide variety of test routes allows developers to perform a large amount of testing in the same place.
Pista di Nardò, the history
THE HISTORY of NARDO‘- The idea of creating a Test Center as “Nardò Experimental Autopiste Society “ it materialized in 1975 with Fiat. At the time there was a ring with lanes for cars and trucks and a dynamic track for cars. The expansion with the dynamic track for trucks followed seven years later. was built by FIAT in the early 1970s and inaugurated in 1975 with the name SASN
In the 1999the test center is acquired by the Italian group Prototipo which starts an expansion of Nardò by adding others 5,000 square meters of workshops and offices to meet the needs of customers.
In the 2002 is in the 2008 test tracks follow to test driving comfort and verify noise and a handling path which reproduces the individual curves of the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. In May 2012, Fr.orsche Engineering Group assumes responsibility for the test area.
THE RECORDS IN NARDO ‘
The Nardò Technical Center has also written history for its ring which, with a diameter of four kilometers and a length of 12.6 kilometers, continues today to be considered the fastest circular car track in the world. For several car manufacturers it continues to form the basis of numerous records.
Starting with the Mercedes-Benz that here, with the C111-IVin 1979, for the first time exceeds the limit of 400 km / h reaching a speed of 403.978 km / h. In 1980, the ARVW (Aero-dynamik Research Volkswagen) achieves six category records and two world speed records on the Nardò track.
In the 1982, Porsche with a 928 S wins the record of 24 hours. At the time, the revolutionary Porsche car with a front engine and manual gearbox on the rear axle covered the 6,033 kilometers at an average speed of 251.4 km / h. More than ten years later, Porsche provides Nardò with an exemplary proof of the transaxle scheme: in 1993, with one Porsche 928 GTSas standard, an Austrian private team manages to run in 24 hours 6,377.25 kilometers at an average speed of 265.72 km / h.
A record beaten only in 2002 by the concept car Volkswagen “W12 Nardò”which so far holds seven world records, including distance and speed records in 24 hours with 7,740,576 kilometers traveled at an average speed of 322.891 km / h.
The Blizz Primatist single-seater driven by Gianmaria Aghem set the speed, duration and distance record for electric vehicles on the Nardò track in 2021.
The Nardò piste complex has been known since 2005 as Nardò Technical Center.
- On May 13, 1979 a Honda 125cc establishes the world speed record 24 hour average: 137.866 km / h;
- On July 5, 1979 the barrier of the 400 km / h with a specially made car, the Mercedes-Benz C111-IV which reached the speed of 403.978 km / h, setting the Italian speed record and managed to complete a complete lap of the ring in 1 minute and 57 seconds.
- On 10 October 1980 a Volkswagen ARVW set the speed record for a diesel car reaching a speed of 362.07 km / h;
- November 7, 1982 a Porsche 928 S established the 24-hour speed record: covered 6,033 kilometers at an average speed of 251.4 km / h;
- On November 28, 1982 a Alfa Romeo Giulietta sets an average speed record of 50,000 km: 175,628 km / h
- On August 17, 1983 a Mercedes Benz 190E 2.3-16 establishes the world record for average speed of 25,000 km: 247.6 km / h. In the following days, August 19 and 21, records were broken for 25,000 miles and 50,000 km at average speeds of 247.8 km / h and 247.9 km / h;
- On September 14, 1986 the prototype motorcycle Elf R sets 6 world records, including an average speed of 10 km 243.572 km / h and maximum speed of 321 km / h;
- On April 4, 1988 a Audi 200 quattro establishes the world speed record over 500 miles with an average speed of 324,509 km / h and over 1000 km at 326,403 km / h;
- On 29 August 1993 a Honda NR 750cc driven by Loris Capirossi sets the world record for top speed 304,032 km / h. The record is also established with a standing start on the kilometer at 299.825 km / h and on the 10 km at 283.551 km / h;
- In 1993 a Porsche 928 GTS he broke the previous record by covering 6,377.25 km in 24 hours at an average speed of 265.72 km / h;
- On 2 June 1994 the electric motorcycle Violent Violet designed by engineer Fabio Fazi and led by Max Biaggi sets 5 world speed records for electric motorcycles: 1/4 mile, kilometer and mile from standstill, kilometer launched (164.498 km / h) and top speed of 168 km / h;
- On July 2, 1994 a Bugatti EB110GT driven by Loris Bicocchi set the speed record for a powered car methane with road approval reaching a speed of 344.7 km / h;
- In 1994 the Bertone ZER managed to set the 1km speed record for an electric car by driving it at an average speed of 303.977 km / h and the distance record in 1 hour covering 199.882 km;
- On 27 August 1995 a ‘Aprilia 250cc sets the record on the kilometer launched with an average speed of 254.021 km / h;
- On June 3, 2000 a Suzuki GSX 1300R sets the world speed record on the flying kilometer with 306.598 km / h;
- On February 16, 2002 a Lamborghini Murciélago as standard, it sets an average speed record over 1 hour at 305,041 km / h and over 100 miles at 320,254 km / h;
- On February 23, 2002 a Volkswagen W12 also known as Volkswagen Nardò set the 24-hour average speed world record, covering a distance of 7740.576 km at an average speed of 322.891 km / h
- In 2004 the concept car electric Eliicacharacterized by 8 driving wheels, reached a speed of 370 km / h
- On February 28, 2005 a Koenigsegg CCRdriven by Loris Bicocchi, set the speed record for a production car by touching i 388 km / h;
- On May 25, 2008 a Mercedes-Benz Truck Actros BlueTec III sets the efficiency record for a 40-ton truck with an average consumption of 19.44 liters per 100 km with a total distance traveled of 12,728 km;
- On 18 August 2019 a pre-series model of the electric Porsche Taycan he covered the distance of 3425 km in 24 hours
- in 2021 the Blizz Primatist single-seater driven by Gianmaria Aghem set the speed, duration and distance record for electric vehicles on the Nardò track in 2021.
