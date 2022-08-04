The world championship restarts from the English track, home to the twelfth round of the calendar: circuit of average commitment for the brakes, but very fast and often treacherous for the weather

After a five-week break, very long holidays, MotoGP is back in action after holidays, sea and relaxation. The world championship has been missing since June 26, from Assen, the scene of the victory of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati on the day of Fabio Quartararo’s double crash. The mistake of the Yamaha Frenchman thus allowed Aleix Espargaro, 4th in a great comeback on the Aprilia, to bring him closer to 21 points in the standings. He therefore starts again from Great Britain, from Silverstone, home of the twelfth GP of the season which promises to be very exciting.

average commitment – The British track, one of the fastest in the world, is characterized by long straights, a legacy of its design, obtained from a former military airport, and by undemanding braking. Circuit where the weather is often a decisive factor and where power and engine count, but above all fluidity: here, according to data provided by Brembo, 32% of the time is spent braking with a medium-sized system commitment. Of the 10 planned braking sections, three are the most demanding. Let’s see them. See also 5 reasons why Chivas will be the team to beat for the Apertura 2022 tournament

what a show at the stowe – At turn 7, the Stowe, you reach 330 km / h and exit at 120 after braking 292 meters and a maximum load on the lever of 6.4 G: a delicate point, from hard braking and overtaking. At turn 11, Abbey, you go from 278 to 151 per hour and a maximum deceleration of 1.5 G. Last key point for braking is turn 16, Booklands, where you go from 304 km / h at the beginning to 99 km / h. exit, with a braking distance of 274 meters and 5.7 seconds spent on the brakes. Here, too, watch out for overtaking: overtaking at this point guarantees excellent chances of being in the lead on the finish line, a few folds later.