The final laps of the Russian Grand Prix, which determined the order of arrival of the Sochi race, brought the importance of radio communications between the drivers and their respective track engineers to the spotlight today.

More than rereading the times, after the Russian race the focus was on the rereading of the radio teams, the channel through which it was possible to reconstruct what happened in the excited final stages of Sochi.

In this scenario, the role of the track engineer emerged in an important way, at the top of a communication chain that is actually much more substantial, which includes wall-box, garage and remote garage.

Those of the track engineers are voices that have become familiar even to the general public, as they are broadcast live on television every race weekend and become an integral part of the action.

For decades, the task required of a track engineer was that of technical interface for the driver, a role that provided (and still provides) to be able to interpret the information and driving sensations of those in the car, transforming them into operations to be physically performed on the car. single-seater.

Over the last decade, the evolution of radio communications has added a fundamental task to the track engineers’ agenda, namely the management of a very important communication channel that has become crucial in the management of a race weekend.

The engineer today is a driver-coach

“The biggest evolution in this role was driver-coatching – explained to Motorsport.com Race Director of Ferrari, 566 Laurent Mekies – 15 or 20 years ago a track engineer could hardly have provided a driver with driving advice. as it is able to do today, as there was no real-time data available as we currently have. “

“Formula 1 has evolved a lot, I mean the level of analysis and estimates in real time, today we have a much more in-depth knowledge of tires, we read many more real-time parameters, and in general there are many more sensors in the car” .

“We have evolved the simulation models thanks to a greater number of sensors on the car, and this allows us to interpret the data we receive from the car in real time and obtain information which is then passed on to the driver”.

The track engineer is a sort of bridge between the pilot and a work group that works behind him, structured as a real chain of command. And, as in all activities that involve the coordination of a staff, there is a training that is carried out relentlessly.

“Each team has its own type of communication procedure – confirmed Mekies – which goes beyond the attitude of the individual engineer. We do some tests, there is a specific training, after the race weekends we listen to and reanalyse both the communications you hear via radio between the engineer and the driver, and those that take place in the internal communication chain “.

“If, for example, we think of Sochi, this information included weather estimates, the conditions of the tires of all the drivers on the track, information on the car and the lap pace of the opponents, all data read in real time. It is a chain of command that is combined with communication protocols, flows of dialogue and decisions that pass from the remote garage, to the garage on the track, to the wall and finally to the pilot. We need a time for discussion, decision and communication “.

An ad ‘hoc’ language for each driver

The part of this work that emerges to the attention of the general public is the radio team, through which and over time the fans have learned to know the personalities of the pilots.

Each track engineer has developed his own method of approaching his driver, trying to marry the dialogues with the character of those in the car in the best possible way.

“It is the personalization of communications – confirmed Mekies – not all pilots want the same amount of information, not all want it at the same time, and not all in the same way”.

“There are drivers who want to be motivated, others who prefer to be left alone. There are drivers who constantly ask for lap times, which become information that serves as a reference, let’s say an extra charge, others who prefer a more silent approach. with communications reduced to a minimum “.

“The relationship between the engineer and the driver is fundamental on this front, it is necessary to understand the correct approach to put those in the car in the best conditions. The way of communicating, as well as the tone of language, are not to be considered in absolute way, sometimes a dialogue that seems more excited is aimed at the personality of the rider, at what he needs to perform in the best way “.

It is not a role for weak hearts, the one to which every member of these working groups is called.

“The challenge is to make fewer mistakes than others, because everyone makes them”, concluded Mekies, and in fact the streak of perfect decisions is a feat bordering on the impossible.

Just as the line that separates an impeccable decision from a sensational mistake is very thin.

Years ago Fernando Alonso was at the center of a case when via radio he addressed the Ferrari pit wall with a never clear statement: did he say ‘Dumb’ or ‘Geni’? It is the fate of those who work in these roles, a split second, a very small detail, makes a huge difference on the final outcome.