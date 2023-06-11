A few hours ago, the sociologist Alain Touraine died in Paris. I was unexpectedly moved by his departure, even though he was already 97 years old. Perhaps because I owe him a good part of the way I have approached life.

He welcomed me as a student at the beginning of the 80s. In Chile, social protests showed their limits as a way to end the dictatorship. He felt orphaned for lacking an intellectual framework that would shed light on how to achieve the recovery of democracy. He sensed, since then, an affinity with his thought that he did not know how to define. I have come to think that perhaps he settled in a common Catholic matrix. In any case, I was comfortable with his vision of society as a conflictual mystery animated by culture and social actors; something that was in the antipodes of the discourse that we listened to insistently in the Chile of that time, when the chicagoboys They told us that society does not exist, that only the “natural laws” of the economy exist.

As a student I had the opportunity to see it in action. We arrived at his seminary sacredly on Thursdays at 10 in the morning. He would speak for two consecutive hours based on notes written on blank papers in small, unintelligible handwriting. He freely verbalized what he was researching and thinking about, which would take the form of a book much later. He did this by continually embedding historical references as well as contingent issues. Not about what was happening on the elegant stage of politics, but about what was happening underground, in social relations, in the cultural effervescence. At that time, he was interested in unions and the world of work —a constant throughout his life—, regionalist and feminist movements, dissidents in real socialist countries, especially Poland. On these issues he was not a mere observer. He organized teams of researchers and students and went to the field to meet in person the forces that were shaping the society of the future. He did it with passion, like a militant would. But his thing, I insist, was not politics: it was society, in whose uncontrollable dynamics he believed he saw historical change.

Touraine, in short, did not teach only or mainly with his books and lectures: he did so with the vibrant attitude he maintained towards the life that was being born and that flowed under the surface and that sprouted through unexpected bursts: the Paris of 1968, the Chile of 73, the feminist demand in France, the unionism in the Gdansk shipyards. She did it with humility; at least all the humility that can be asked, in the French intellectual environment, of a “mandarin” trained at the École Normale Superior.

Unlike Bourdieu, for example —his adversary brother—, Touraine resisted the sociologist, based on his conceptual tools, assuming the role of interpreter of the social actor to reveal the meaning of his action. That vision, he said, which is typical of Marxism, is useful for a political militant, not for a sociologist. He asked him to listen to the voice of the actors, to provide them with a space for themselves to discover the origin and projection of their collective behavior. He called this method “sociological intervention”. We used it in Chile, during the dictatorship, together with Francois Dubet and a group of colleagues from SUR. Our purpose was to try to understand the movement of the settlers, and with it, the possibility of continuing to dream of a way out of the dictatorship of the popular insurrection type.

Touraine had a special affinity with Chile. He came for the first time in 1956, invited by the Universidad del Chile, to investigate the miners of Lota. His wife Adriana Arenas, for whom he always felt great admiration because she provided him with an emotional anchor with the world, was proudly Chilean. She was here during Allende’s last months, which he took advantage of to write a sociological diary that he later published as Life and death of Popular Chilea book that became a classic about the catastrophe to which the decoupling of political will (in this case revolutionary) with the movements that agitate society (in this case, especially the middle classes) leads to.

Despite already being a luminary in the French intellectual firmament, Chilean students always find a source of support in Touraine. He ran a laboratory (the Center for Sociological Intervention) around which we all revolved, but in his environment that spirit of a sect so traditional in the French academy never reigned. On the contrary: he was always very respectful of the freedom of thought of his students.

I give an example. Being under his tutelage, I became obsessed with Durkheim, whose thought ended up being the common thread of my doctoral thesis on the sociology of Pinochetism. The Bordeaux thinker was not particularly to his liking: Touraine was motivated by conflict, not order as Durkheim was. I remember like yesterday the time that, sitting in front of him in his small office, he looked at me and said. “I understand that you like Durkheim. He comes from Chile, from a society torn by conflict. It seems natural to me that it seeks a basis to build an order that allows peace and coexistence to be restored. If you find him in Durkheim, go ahead.” I did it like that. This led me to take an intellectual distance from Touraine (and him, by the way, from me), although we always maintained a relationship of great respect and friendship.

With the passage of time, however, I came to understand it better, perhaps because of the very course that Chilean society followed after the democratic transition, when the excess of order became pathology. I also began to better appreciate the value of Touraine’s break with what some have called sociological leninism: the notion according to which sociology is to social action what the vanguard party is to politics: its enlightened interpreter. In fact, decades ago I gave up that claim to assume the vocation of sociologist as a task of listening, relating, interacting, facilitating a possible agreement.

Chile was the second homeland of Alain Touraine. With Adriana, it was here where his affections settled, those that he inherited to his children and his grandchildren. For the same reason, his ideas and his figure will continue to be present because they helped shape the Chile of today.