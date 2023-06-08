The most evident traces of blood were found in the living room: is that where Alessandro Impagnatiello killed his partner Giulia Tramontano?

From the surveys carried out in the house of Alexander Impagnetiello and Giulia Tramontano several biological traces have emerged. The forensics, thanks to the luminol, have identified traces of blood, in greater quantities, in the living room.

The first reconstruction of the crime is just this. Julia Tramontano lost to life at the hands of Alessandro Impagnetiello, probably, in living room of what was their home. The 30-year-old would then have moved his body into the bathtub, trying to unsuccessfully burn it.

Among the searches on the web, which according to the investigating magistrate were carried out close to the crime, it really emerges “burnt ceramic bathtub”. The Public Prosecutor’s Office focuses on premeditation, currently excluded by the judge, but which could be contested again as a result of the new elements that have emerged.

Alessandro Impagnetiello has done research even in the previous dayswhich for the investigators would prove his tears to take the life of his partner and the child she was carrying.

Accusations also strengthened by the rat poison found in the defendant’s backpack and by the previous research on the effects it would have caused on humans, made by Alessandro several days before the crime. However, Impagnatiello justified himself by stating that he served him on work placewhere he had noticed rodents.

The Prosecutor’s Office continues the investigation and the intent is to challenge the premeditation and ask for the immediate rite. The time available to proceed with the new charges is six months from the precautionary measure decided by the magistrate.

Alessandro Impagnatiello: “A freak about cleanliness”

Alessandro Impagnetiello has been defined as a “clean freak” it’s a person “obsessed with order”. The appearance emerged following the surveys carried out in the apartment.

Other footprints are also being sought, other than those of the 30-year-old and the 29-year-old. The hypothesis of the investigators is that of a possible accomplicewhich may have helped the defendant clean up and get rid of the lifeless body of his pregnant partner.