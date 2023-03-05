Newsroom specializing in coverage of armed violence hopes to be able to carry out more democratic and community investigations

The non-profit newsroom The Trace is experimenting with a new approach to its award-winning coverage of gun violence in the United States. After 18 months of planning, the site launched its first local offices – in Philadelphia and Chicago – this week. The offices have a reporter focused on local community engagement for each staff writer.

Mensah M. Dean, Recent Pulitzer Prize Finalist by a work published by The Philadelphia Inquirerwill work in the Philadelphia office alongside the engagement reporter Affect Tucker. In Chicago, coverage will be led by the engagement reporter justin agrelo and for the reporter Rita Oceguera.

In your announcement at Wednesday (21.Feb.2023)O The Trace explained that the two cities were chosen because they are places with armed violence “chronic”, where municipal authorities face “little responsibility” for not addressing the problem efficiently.

Big news: We’re officially launching our local reporting initiative. We’ve created local bureaus in two cities, Chicago and Philadelphia, and hired four great reporters. Today, we’re unveiling a dedicated home for coverage on our website: https://t.co/1xy1f0vNcm pic.twitter.com/yZZru23ybV — The Trace (@teamtrace) February 21, 2023

In an interview, officials from the The Trace said news gathering would be different at local agencies – “more democratic” It is “community driven”. The goal is to reverse a pattern all too familiar to people in neighborhoods affected by gun violence: a reporter shows up on your block on one of the worst days of your life, talks to the cops, takes enough time to pick up a few details, and then – poof ! – you never see them again.

Joy Removitssenior editor of The Trace for local impact reporting, cited community listening – which she defined as asking people what information they need as a starting point for reporting – in places like The Seattle Times It is Epicenter-NYC as engagement work similar to what she hopes the The Trace can do in Chicago and Philadelphia.

More and more vehicles, said Removits, are “understanding that service work is useful and necessary in its own right – and can also lead to holes in more traditional reporting”.

So how is it in practice? Engagement reporter Justin Agrelos said his efforts in Chicago started with 8 months of talking to “all in the space of gun violence” that he could find. This included people who experienced gun violence, community organizers in neighborhoods with high levels of violence, health professionals, violence prevention professionals and more.

“A common theme we heard was that episodic crime reporting, in which gun violence in Chicago is often framed, does too little for the people who have been affected.”said Agrelo. “In some cases, this makes them feel less safe, like when it reveals which hospital the victims were taken to.”

This answer isn’t unique to Chicago either. O The Trace recently covered a study conducted by a trauma unit surgeon who wondered, after seeing her patients in the news, what effect media coverage might be having on them. The researcher Dr. Jessica Beard he found a range of responses among survivors, but ultimately came to believe that newsrooms should run fewer one-off stories.

Philadelphia residents, merchants, and community leaders are watching a new police initiative with skepticism — will more officers make a difference in the neighborhoods where gun violence is most common?@MensahDean reports: https://t.co/jBiEoP1tZs — The Trace (@teamtrace) February 7, 2023

Agrelo, a Chicago native who previously worked at city ​​bureausaid he was trained to think about how “horizontalize” the media as much as possible. This means that he constantly asks himself: “How can we allow the people who are closest to the problem to lead the way? How do we – for lack of a better word – pass the mic and allow them to help set the news agenda?”

One of the first projects to emerge in the first few months of her engagement work on the ground was a narrative network for survivors of gun violence. Participants in the group (who will receive a grant of US$700) will receive hands-on training in storytelling and the basics of journalism.

This history of harmful reporting has fostered a lack of trust between survivors and the reporters charged with covering them. — Justin Agrelo (@jstnagrlo) February 15, 2023

The non-profit newsroom, which has been working with partner publications to distribute its reports, it partnered with local newsrooms in both cities. In 2021, for example, an explanation of benefits available to victims of violent crime was co-published by a newspaper (The Chicago Sun Times), a site (Block Club Chicago) and a publication in Spanish (la raza chicago). The local offices hope to take these partnerships even further.

With the series of stories, the The Trace plans to publish the reports widely and, “because we know that not everyone in Chicago has internet access”through a print zine created by local Chicago artists.

Like any non-profit newsroom that relies on foundation fundingO The Trace it has impact goals. Like any newsroom, it tracks audience metrics, and among its 24-person team, it has plenty of journalists eager to break big stories. But at least in local newsrooms, employees are pursuing other goals as well.

“I am very excited, as a reporter, to learn in this space that I am entering”said Agrelo after I asked what the team would consider a successful 1st year. “In my conversations alone over the past 8 months, community members have taught me a lot about reporting and framing in Chicago. [Daqui a um ano] I want to feel more comfortable or more prepared to tell those stories.”

“Impact works both ways, right?”he added. “I also hope we can recognize, measure and track how this experience changes our reporting practices. I would like us to think about the impact internally as well.”

