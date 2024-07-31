One of Netflix’s specialties is offering unique content in exclusives that can’t be seen anywhere else and one of those productions that falls into this description is The Toys That Made Usa documentary series that talks about the toys that many of us grew up with.

The return of The Toys That Made Us with two new seasons to Netflix is focused on several toys that have a lot of history, so much so that it does not go back to anything but the 80’s. On this occasion the featured brands will be Ghostbusters, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Nerf and Pokémon.

The interesting thing about these new seasons and the arrival of Pokémon in them is that it is perhaps the youngest franchise of all those confirmed for seasons 4 and 5, especially since there will also be room for toys given away at fast food businesses and also something a little more openly dedicated to superheroes.

Source: Nacelle

It is worth remembering that the first seasons of The Toys That Made Us They came out between 2017 and 2019 and were focused on once again showcasing toys that we could say Generation X and Baby Boomers grew up with. Then they began to cover more eras and also gave importance to various toys from the 90s.

Likewise, the company dedicated to the production of this series is now making toys as well and is reviving franchises such as Biker Mice From Mars, RoboForce and others.

We also recommend: Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part I is the worst change of sides in the history of antiheroes

The Toys That Made Us: The toys confirmed for seasons 4 and 5

As we already told you, new seasons of The Toys That Made Us which is available exclusively through Netflix. The toys that we know will appear in the episodes are the following:

Ghostbusters

Hot Wheels

Super Hero Toys

Polly Pocket

Fast Food Toys

Pokemon

American Greetings

Nerf

The choice is certainly good, it could even cause some controversy that Nerf is there, because they could be considered “violent toys” because they resemble real weapons. However, this company always calls them “launchers”.

It’s also great to see Pokémon, especially since they’re also related to video games. Are you excited for the return of this series? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.