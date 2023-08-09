McLaren’s move to its brand new wind tunnel at its Woking plant is scheduled for this month, ending a 12-year partnership with Toyota’s Gazoo Racing Europe (TGR-E) facility in Cologne.

The British team had started using the former wind tunnel that the Japanese had built for F1 in 2010 and since then it has been used in the design of every McLaren single-seater.

But if the wind tunnel change means that the British team will no longer use the Cologne facility, the Japanese manufacturer doesn’t think this is the end of the partnership.

TGR-E chief executive, Rob Leupen, said: “Our door remains open to McLaren. We wish them every success with their new wind tunnel and whilst this of course changes the services McLaren requests from TGR- And as often as its engineers can be in Cologne, we have an open dialogue and are playing a constructive role in the process of integrating the new wind tunnel into their development programme.”

“I believe that with this activity we have clearly demonstrated how TGR-E can add long-term value to top-level engineering projects, and we look forward to supporting innovative companies like McLaren in the future.”

Jenson Button, McLaren MP4-26 Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren started using the Cologne wind tunnel in 2010, a year after the Toyota F1 team’s withdrawal from grand prix and it was first used to develop the 2011 MP4-26 up to this year’s MCL60 .

Over the years, the relationship has expanded beyond just using the wind tunnel to include the use of R&D and manufacturing capabilities. McLaren has also created unique workspaces at the Toyota plant, with separate data systems and links to the Woking HQ.

Both sides also collaborated to ensure that the wind tunnel was developed and kept at the cutting edge of technology for the duration of its use.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stressed that Toyota’s contribution deserved praise.

“TGR-E’s support has been invaluable to our success,” he said. “We have established a good working relationship between the McLaren team and the staff at the facility, whose additive manufacturing capabilities and other on-site facilities are vital to the development process of our cars.

“As we move towards the commissioning of our on-site wind tunnel, which offers significant efficiency gains to McLaren and aligns with the new facility under construction at the team, we would like to acknowledge that the wind tunnel work TGR-E has been instrumental in the team’s progress in the past and we thank them for their invaluable support during this time.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Leupen added that Toyota itself is pleased to have participated in McLaren’s success over the years.

“We are proud to have been part of McLaren’s Formula 1 history for such a long time. Having built a trusting relationship and worked together for 12 years is a sign of the mutual respect between our two organisations, as well as the hard work of the employees of TGR-E and McLaren for the success of this relationship. We are sincerely grateful for McLaren’s commitment during this time.”