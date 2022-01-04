We’ll be honest, we’re a bit disappointed. And that doesn’t happen quickly with a Toyota Hilux. When we saw the email from Toyota about the Hilux GR Sport, our imagination immediately took a wild leap. We imagined something in the spirit of the GR Yaris, but with Dakar genes. Maybe some kind of Ford F-150 Raptor from Toyota. But unfortunately.

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport doesn’t go much further than ‘a sporty design’ and ‘an exclusive black mesh grille, new fog lamp housing and black 17-inch wheels’. The GR Sport does get new shock absorbers, which should be sharper. This in itself is not a crazy addition for those who mainly drive the Hilux on asphalt: the car sometimes responds a bit slowly to the input from the steering wheel. Furthermore, the truck is equipped with sports seats with black leather and suede.

Specifications and price Toyota Hilux GR Sport

At the front of the Toyota Hilux GR Sport is the well-known 2.8-litre diesel engine with 204 hp and 500 Nm. You have an automatic six-speed gearbox as standard. The sportier-looking Hilux costs 45,995 euros on a gray license plate. You get various GR Sport logos, sports pedals and standard items such as Smart Entry, air conditioning with separated zones, Downhill Assist Control, an automatic differential lock, a Panoramic View Monitor and JBL audio with 800 watts.