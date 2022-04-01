With the weekend approaching, we would like to serve you some conversation material for Friday afternoon drinks. Because for about 60,000 euros – which would you choose? Are you going for a Toyota GR Yaris (57,000 euros plus a little) or for the new Toyota GR86 for 1,500 euros more?

Toyota announces the price of the GR86 today. For 58,995 euros you step into the Pure version, which is the entry-level. This gets 235 hp from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine without a turbo. You switch gears yourself and the power goes to the rear wheels. You can recognize this pure version by the 17-inch wheels.

Price of the new Toyota GR86 ‘Premium’

Anyone who deposits at least 62,495 euros will receive the Premium version. It gets the same engine and transmission, but with 18-inch wheels. It also gets things like LED headlights and half leather upholstery. Then there is a version with an automatic transmission for 63,995 euros.

So, which one do you choose?

So for about the same money you step into the four-wheel drive Toyota GR Yaris with 261 hp. We also think it will hold its value better, although we don’t know how big the queues are for the small hatchback. In the second half of this year you can at least get into the Toyota GR86.