It is not so unusual that rally cars can occasionally be spotted on public roads. Before you know it you're even cut off by one of those guys. But only a few people can get behind the wheel of a rally car that comes straight from the factory. Although, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 might offer you that opportunity.

A while ago, the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) presented the GR Yaris Rally2, a car for customer teams that want to rally with the Yaris. It has been approved by the FIA ​​and can therefore participate in official rally competitions all over the world. We wondered whether you, as a normal mortal (with an infinite bank account), can buy this rally car and use it on public roads.

Can you use the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 as a daily driver?

That is why TopGear Netherlands contacted the rally team. TGR-WRT customer service gives the green light: 'The GR Yaris Rally2 can be used for several purposes outside of rallying. The customer can choose what to do with the car and it would be more than capable of track days. The car is indeed street legal, so although it is not very practical, you could use it as a daily driver.'

Toyota's rally team does indicate that the purpose of Rally2 is to recruit customer teams. As a result, the brand prefers to sell cars to customers who 'intend to use it primarily for that purpose'. If you do manage to order a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, you can expect delivery sometime in the latter part of 2024. TGR-WRT does not want to give a price yet.

Specifications of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

The faster Yaris also keeps its 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine in this rally version. The power, which Toyota keeps secret, goes to all wheels via a sequential five-speed gearbox. A motorsport-specific limited slip differential neatly distributes the power. The car's suspension is height adjustable. Including its spare wheel, the Rally2 weighs only 1,230 kilos.