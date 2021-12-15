The all-new Toyota Corolla TCR is ready to hit the track.

It was the end of April when we had the official notification that Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina had been commissioned by the Japanese headquarters to take care of the construction and development of a touring car for the WSC Ltd. series.

Almost 8 months after the announcement, the car is finally finished and about to carry out the first tests before making its debut in the championship.

The confirmation that the ‘sedan’ version of the Corolla TCR is about to take its first steps came from the ‘Oscar Cabalén’ circuit in Córdoba, where factory driver Matías Rossi is about to step into the cockpit.

Before putting on his helmet and suit, the Argentine posted an image on his social media profiles saying: “First day for the new Toyota Corolla TCR. Spectacular work done by the whole team! Nice car”.

In completely red livery, now all that remains is to wait for further news on the new vehicle of another brand that joins the TCR family.