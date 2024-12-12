Fraud on platforms such as Temu or Miravia hits a sector already hit by the drop in birth rates

Toy manufacturers in Spain have raised their voices today – for the umpteenth time – against the illegal imports of products that do not meet EU quality and safety standards. In a press conference this morning, Marta Salmón, president of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only