The bars They are a fundamental pillar of Spanish culture. More than just establishments to consume drinks or food, they are social and cultural spaces that reflect the Spanish lifestyle and traditions.

Bars have become the epicenter of social life in Spain. Proof of this is the large number of this type of establishments that exist in our country. And it is difficult to find a street where there is not one, which highlights the importance of the hospitality sector as an economic and social engine in Spain.

In this sense, it is estimated that in Spain there are 163,890 barsaccording to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). By autonomous communities, Andalusia is the one with the largest number of bars, a total of 32,324, followed by Catalonia (23,781), the Valencian Community (18,073) and the Community of Madrid (16,037).

On the other hand, there are 83,714 restaurants and food stalls throughout Spain. A ranking led by Catalonia (16,301), followed by Andalusia (13,132) and Valencian Community (11,390). In any case, both figures make Spain the country with the highest density of bars and restaurants in the world, specifically, about 5 per 1,000 inhabitants.









The town with the largest number of bars in Spain

However, there is a corner in Spain that is known for the large number of bars it houses in its streets. It is about Sallent de Gállego, in Huesca, a municipality that leads the ranking of the Spanish towns with the most bars per inhabitant, according to the study ‘Blessed bars in data’.

As reported in the study, carried out by the Spanish Federation of Hospitality and Coca-Cola, Sallent de Gállego has 15.74 establishments per 1,000 inhabitantstripling the average figure for Spain.

Sallent de Gállego



ABC





The study also establishes a list of the Spanish cities with the highest number of bars. In this sense, Lion leads the ranking, followed by Salamanca and Zamora. If we pay attention to the provinces, it is Cáceres that occupies first place, with 8.07 establishments per 1,000 inhabitants, even surpassing León or Salamanca.

It should be noted that the data from this study correspond to 2017that is, before the pandemic impacted Spain, causing the closure of many establishments.

What to see in Sallent de Gállego

The hospitality offering of Sallent de Gállego is one of the great attractions of this municipality in Aragonese Pyrenees. However, this small town is surrounded by an impressive natural environment that makes it the ideal destination for outdoor activities.

In particular, Sallent de Gállego becomes the perfect place to practice skibeing located very close to the well-known Aramón Formigal-Panticosa station. In addition, a few kilometers from the town, there is the Lanuza reservoirwhere you can practice activities such as canoeing or paddle surfing.

Sallent de Gállego



ARAGON TOURISM





Regarding its heritage, Sallent has impressive monuments such as the Parish Church of Our Lady of the AssumptionGothic style from the 16th century and declared an Asset of Cultural Interest.

It also highlights the call roman bridgea medieval construction from the 16th century that saves the course of the Aguas Médicas in the middle of the town. If you visit Sallent, you should also stroll through the streets of the town and discover the countless emblazoned houses that dot the beautiful old town of the municipality.