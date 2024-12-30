There have been many Hollywood productions and other film industries that have set their sights on Spain to shoot scenes, from game of thrones passing through The good the ugly or the bad (1966). They are generally filmed in well-known places like the Tabernas Desert, and on rare occasions it is noticed in the towns in the interior of the Iberian Peninsula… but sometimes they do.

In fact, the clearest example is in Castilla y León. The town of Villalonso It has barely 80 neighbors, but it was the setting for a movie starring none other than Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn. But why did those responsible choose this small town in the province of Zamora located right on the border with Valladolid? The answer is found in your incredible medieval castle.

Villalonso, a movie set in Zamora

Castle of Villalonso, a town in Zamora (Castilla y León, Spain). Getty Images/iStockphoto

The origin of Villalonso dates back to the Middle Ages, and although in town you can find several beautiful buildings such as the Hermitage of the Holy Christ of the True Cross or the Church of Santa María, what draws the most attention about this town in Zamora is undoubtedly its impressive 15th century castle; Yes, the germ of the fortress is a 12th century building owned by the Order of Calatrava. The Ulloa family was responsible for the resurgence of this fort, although over the centuries it has passed through different hands.

limestone It is the predominant element in the Villalonso castle, which has a square floor plan and an imposing keep, following the canons of the School of Valladolid. Furthermore, during excavations vestiges of the work carried out during late 15th century and early 16th century and that are preserved today. The fortress stands imposingly over the long crop fields of the area, which called the Hollywood attention.

Audrey Hepburn and Sean Connery in Villalonso

Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn in ‘Robin and Marian’ Columbia Pictures

The opening scene of Robin and Marian (1976) is that of a castle being besieged, which in reality is none other than that of Villalonso. The production starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn It marked the return of the actress to a film, and in addition to Zamora it was also filmed in various parts of Navarra. In addition to this medieval feature film, the fortress was also used to film a Swiss horror movie.





How to get to Villalonso

If you want to follow in the footsteps of Audrey Hepburn and Sean Connery and visit Villalonso Castle, you just have to take the A-11 from Zamora and at Tagarabuena, exit through the ZA-705, a journey that lasts a total of 40 minutes. If you prefer to go From Valladolid, you must take the A-62 to Tordesillas and the E-82/A-11 to Tagarabuena. It takes more or less 50 minutes if you are in the capital of Castilla y León.

