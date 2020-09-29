Niches built in San Martín de Valdeiglesias during the pandemic to alleviate the lack of space in the cemetery, this September. KIKE TO

The five corpses waited in the fridges of the mortuary while a crew of workers hastily erected a row of niches in a vacant hole in the cemetery. The dead awaited the end of the works, like couples who buy an apartment off plan. They would take their last resting place as soon as it was ready.

En español

The covid-19 pandemic that has affected the world in 2020 has collapsed cemeteries such as San Martín de Valdeiglesias, a town in Madrid on the border with Ávila. The City Council had to build in April, during the peak of deaths, 24 vertical cavities to house the remains of the victims of the coronavirus. There were no empty graves.

The people understood the magnitude of the tragedy when, from one day to the next, Cesar disappeared from their lives. He was a 50-year-old man with Down syndrome who was much loved by the neighbors. He could at the same time act as an altar boy during mass, play the drum in the municipal band and attend an act of the mayor in the front row. They say he had the gift of ubiquity. Cesar fell ill in March. His mother, with whom he slept since he was born, also caught it. On the 25th of that month, the mother died and Cesar’s time came only three hours later. They were buried in the same tomb after a discreet ceremony. In other circumstances, Caesar would have had the burial of a pharaoh.

Then the deaths came in a cascade: 133 in a population of 8,500 inhabitants. 1.5% of the neighbors. Many occurred in the three nursing homes and in two specialized centers for intellectual disabilities. But the virus also spread among the residents of the historic center and killed some of the oldest, some with more than 100 years of life.

Upon taking office more than a year ago, Mercedes Zarzalejo realized that there was hardly any space left in the cemetery. The mayor ordered the construction of eight graves in the summer of 2019. Each one held five coffins. With that we threw a couple of years, he thought. She did not imagine what was to come. The spread of a virus that started at the other end of the world ruined their predictions. In a short time the empty tombs were filled and the deaths did not stop. The workers had to work hard to build a row of niches in the shortest possible time. The undertakers put the first coffins there when the cement was still fresh.

This form of vertical burial, very common in the city, does not have much popularity in the towns. At least not in San Martín. The municipal authorities were initially rejected by the families, who wanted a grave in the ground for their own, as was customary. Some agreed to occupy a niche, as long as they could move the remains when there was a hole in the ground.

“There was a time when I became very obsessed,” says the mayor in her office. At the beginning of the year a niche and a tomb remained free. But the covid came and people began to die. Suddenly we had coffins stacked in the fridges of the funeral home. Something like that won’t let you sleep.

To carry out a true expansion of the cemetery, the mayor needs a grant from the Community of Madrid with which to build a retaining wall. Without it, the soil would be stirred and a landslide could occur. The coffins would plow through the earth as if moving through a river. While the paperwork to obtain this aid is being finalized, Zarzalejo has now built another eight graves, the same number as a year ago. To cover this expense, he has used the money from the parties, the most important social event in the place. Some have accused her of investing culture money in funeral homes.

The cemetery has its own life. The families have stamped the name and date of death of the victims in the niches: 6-11-2020, 5-20-2020 …

A marble slab lines the concrete. Embossed golden letters. However, there are other bare graves. Only the first names of the deceased appear scrawled over the mix, such as Sigismund or Alexander. They were residents of a center in the Community of Madrid that houses, at the end of their lives, former prisoners, drug addicts, homeless people and the mentally ill. The vast majority die without contact with their relatives and when it is proven that no one takes care of their remains, the City Council offers them a charity burial. Their bodies were the ones that stayed the longest in the funeral home’s refrigerators. From now on the bodies of those who die in these circumstances will go to a shared place. “We have fully approved the construction of a mass grave. We’re on that. I copied a model from the Madrid City Council, where this has also been done. There will fit 16 ”, explains the mayor, 44 years old.

“IF we had another wave of the virus, I don’t know what we would do.” Here we have no more dead.

The cemetery has reached its maximum capacity because not only are the dead buried but also because space is saved decades in advance for those who will one day be too. During a walk through the place, granite tombs decorated with flowers appear where no coffin is housed. They are empty. In the inscription it says, for example, Sánchez García, in reference to a family that has already bought the piece of land where they will be buried. The detail of the flowers reveals that some of them pity themselves for the body they will one day be. The mayor, for now, has prohibited this practice. Families who want to buy a grave must present a corpse.

The first grave in the whole cemetery is that of a certain Felicissimo. His name is carved with all the letters on a marble tombstone. It is a privileged place, the one at the entrance, the first that the visitor bumps into. VIP zone. But it turns out that Felicissimo is alive and well. “Yes, I am,” he says on the other end of the phone. He is 95 years old. He was the village parish priest (“a worker priest dedicated to the poor,” he says proudly) and since 2004, when he retired, he has lived in a residence.

It was not his idea to place his name in advance on the grave, he says his surrogates did. In good faith, understand. It makes him a bit uncomfortable because many of those who knew him during his long life may be misled into assuming that he is no longer with us. He does not know if that is the reason why so many people no longer visit him, only from time to time some of his former students and his ex-driver, the one who took him and brought him when he was in the prime of life. The most famous living in the cemetery proposes an appointment: “Visit me whenever you want.”