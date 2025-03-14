The Spanish naturalist Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente was born and died on the same day of the year, on March 14. His death, now 45 years ago, was surrounded by controversy and mystery for how and where it occurred: in a tragic plane accident in Alaska.

In the area of ​​his hometown, Poza de la Sal, in the province of Burgos, the almond trees usually flourish coinciding with the date of the birth and death of his most illustrious son, as if the naturalist reminded us with this Natural show, one of the most beautiful in Spainthe importance of conserving flora and fauna. To continue your legacy, this Rincon of the Burgos Bureba region It organizes in March various plans related to nature. From a route with wolves to a tour between almond trees in flower, planting days or a workshop to learn to prepare a “natural kit”.

The flowering of almond trees in the Burgos Bureba is one of those natural shows that this spring should not be lost. A privileged place to admire that pink white mantle that covers everything of beauty and extraordinary plans is The so -called ‘Bureba Balcony’, Or what is the same, Poza de la Sal, the place where Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente fell in love with nature for the first time.

Medieval people

Plaza in the old town of Poza de la Sal. Getty images

This town, famous as its name indicates by its Roman salt flats, of which one hundred thousand kilos of salt came to leave, and for being the cradle of our most illustrious naturalist (to which an ambitious program of activities in and on nature is dedicated in March), it has just been included in the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain. Its medieval historic center, its castle, its walls, its rich gastronomy or its blast houses They are an extra to add to the plans with which to give you the first bathroom of spring.

Natural Temple

Monument to Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente looking at his hometown. Poza de la Sal City Council

As if it were a divine signal, the wildest nature that surrounds Poza de la Sal pays tribute every year to his most illustrious son, Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, with the hatching of his almond trees coinciding (day up, down) with the date of the birth and death of the pioneer of ecologism in Spain, on March 14. Is Something like the revelation of nature or the naturalist himself reminding the traveler that it is necessary that the almond trees continue to flourish each spring.

Poza de la Sal is a fantastic natural temple of gorges and mountains, where Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente fell in love with nature

Be that as it may, Poza de la Sal is a Fantastic natural temple of gorges and mountains. And here, next to the Burgos City of Frías (considered the smallest in Spain), the landscapes are impressive. A look on the Obarenes mountains, the Sierra de la Demanda or the Caderecas Valley, With vultures and eagles flying everything, they make a getaway to this place always worthwhile. If it also coincides in March, then the traveler can enjoy a Activity agenda with which the City of Poza de la Sal seeks to keep alive the legacy of its favorite son: the struggle for the conservation of nature.





Lobos and almond trees in flower

Aerial view of the ruins of the castle of Poza de la Sal. Getty Images/Istockphoto

In March, travelers committed to the environment, lovers of the outdoor routes and the landscapes they excite can make a bourgeois bureba a Interactive route with wolves (Rodríguez de la Fuente was a faithful defender of the Iberian wolf) and, when nature as a whole, usually in mid -March, The Almendros in Flor Route, that gives one of the most beautiful prints in Spain.

Visitors can learn how to use nature resources in case of emergency and create a “natural kit

In addition, at this time there will be several conferences directed towards environmental awareness, a Celery exhibition And several workshops among which one stand out for Learn to use the resources of nature in case of emergency (“Natural Beef”they call him) and another initiation to ornithology. There will also be popular plantation days of almond trees and an exhibition on trees, to the projection of a documentary and an exit against the “garbagety” can be attended.





Environmental space

Environmental Space Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente in Poza de la Sal. Sergio Villaquiran

The environmental space Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente in Poza de la Sal, Open Monday to Friday with free admission in the morning And the possibility of managing guided tours, is an opportunity to discover these landscapes of holm oaks, pines and cereals through the eyes of this naturalist and understand the importance of conserving the flora and fauna of our environment that he disseminated so much. An attractive and didactic plan for large and small.

The “saline crater” of Bureba

Salt production in “El Salero” by Poza de la Sal. Turismodeburgos.org

Another of the star plans will be a visit to One of the Treasures of Poza de la Sal and also one of his greatest proud. The neighbors call it ‘El Salero’ And it’s about a ‘saline crater’ 2.5 km in diameter, A diapiro (fungus geological formation that is formed by the great pressure of the interior of the earth and that emerges materials of low density and great plasticity, such as salt) with which to discover the functioning of this local industry that was fundamental for the growth of this town.

