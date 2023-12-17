Sunday, December 17, 2023, 10:08

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Fat. That prize loved by everyone but that very few can put in their pockets. It is the first prize of the Christmas Lottery. The most sought after, the most loved, but also the most difficult to guess. It distributes nothing more and nothing less than 400,000 euros per tenth, a figure that would thrill anyone if they were lucky. Every December 22, before the start of the Christmas Lottery draw, nerves surface again. Whether you follow it live on LA VERDAD, or if you enjoy the singing of the children of San Ildefonso: the excitement is soaring and it is inevitable not to dream of the first prize or any of the other prizes that allow you to fill your pockets and give yourself a good treat.

The town that shares its name with El Gordo de la Navidad



And why not imagine that that tenth that has been resting in the drawer for weeks is the one that ends up being the Fat Man? The nomenclature that receives this first prize has its origin in a small, large character from the late 17th century who dressed with numerous Lottery balls and who ended up becoming a kind of mascot for the Christmas Lottery draw. Well, there is a curious story that surrounds the first prize and a town in Spain.

Deep in the province of Cáceres, in the autonomous community of Extremadura, very close to the border with Portugal, there is a small municipality called El Gordo. About 400 people live in this tiny town, who every day 'raise the blinds' of the town, cornered by the waters of the Valdecañas reservoir. The Gordeños – that is what the inhabitants of this tiny municipality are called – work every day against an emptied Spain and so that their town has all the services available to its citizens.

In addition to sharing a name with the first prize of the Christmas Lottery, El Gordo of December 22, and El Gordo de Cáceres share a curious fact. They have never joined hands, they have never shaken hands. That is to say, in this Extremaduran town the first prize of the Christmas Lottery has not fallen even once in history. It is one of the few places where fortune has not left a 'rain' of euros. If you want to know if you have been lucky, you can check your Christmas Lottery tenth in LA TRUTH.

They say it is never too late if happiness is good. That when you least expect it, luck knocks on your door. And whoever follows it, achieves it. Well, the Gordeños cling to all those sayings ahead of next December 22. Renewed hopes, excitement on the surface and desire, a great desire to uncork the champagne for the first time at El Gordo con el Gordo and indulge in that whim that you have been thinking about for so long.