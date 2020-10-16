You forget, a town of the Zaragoza province, Has offered free accommodation in exchange for taking over the bar and social center of the town of just 125 inhabitants. This was reflected by the city council in an offer published in Facebook which has had more than 100 applicants.

Illuminated Ustero, Mayor of Olvés, reported: “A town without a bar and without a social center is a town without life.” Therefore, the inhabitants of this small place, just 14 kilometers from Calatayud, they decided to look for a family that could take charge of these services and, at the same time, help to increase the census of the municipality.

The only requirement to be elected, to be autonomous

“We are looking for someone who wants to take over, and we would love for them to come with their family, but we welcome other offers. We are going to apply all possible discounts and exemptions ”, the ad detailed.

The offer also reflected The tranquility of the zone and, in addition, he explained that whoever took charge of the bar and the social center would not have to pay any type of rent for the premises. The only requirement to have a free house and own the bar would be to become autonomous, since it is a public service and the city council wants to have everything in order.

“Those who manage to stay with the bar will be received with open arms and we would apply all possible discounts and exemptions”, reported the mayor.

The application period ended on October 10

In addition, another of the benefits of this juicy offer for those families with interested school-age children is that of the school bus route to Calatayud. Those interested in repopulating Olvés little by little and living in a place surrounded by nature were more than 100.

The deadline for submitting applications ended on October 10 and the city council is reviewing all the profiles to select the family that will be in charge of giving life to the town with the opening of the bar and the social club.