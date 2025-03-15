06/16/2023



Updated 03/15/2025 at 06: 19h.





Summer is just around the corner, although not everyone can enjoy it. Reason why thousands of Madrid’s seek best locations In the vicinity of the Autonomous Community to spend a pleasant day doing tourism. Therefore, if we are looking for a close destination to Madrid that allows us to escape the bustle of the city and immerse ourselves in a Rural environment Full of charm, there is a picturesque town, located less than an hour from the Spanish capital, which surprises with its medieval beauty and his rich story.

This site is Hita, a municipality located in the province of Guadalajara, in the Autonomous Community of Castilla-La Mancha, whose old town has been declared Historical-artistic set And it offers a real time trip thanks to its medieval charm, which makes it one of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

One of Hita’s greatest attractions is her castlewhich rises imposing at the top of a hill. This medieval fortress, built in the fifteenth century, offers impressive panoramic views of the town and its surroundings. In addition, the castle houses the Alarife Museumwhere we can learn more about medieval architecture and the history of the region.

Another point of interest is the Church of San Juana magnificent example of Gothic architecture with an impressive facade and a well preserved interior. Likewise, walking through the narrow streets of Hita is an experience in which we can enjoy corners full of charm, squares with rodge, houses with blazons and centenary sources. In addition, the people also have several viewpoints from where you can enjoy privileged views of the Castilian countryside and the natural landscapes that surround it.









Gastronomy and nature

The gastronomy It is another attraction of the municipality, and in it we can taste traditional dishes of the Castilian cuisine, such as the roast lamb, the crumbs or the Manchego cheese. In addition to the famous typical Hita dish: the COSTRÓNa delicious toast of bread with garlic, tomato and olive oil.

On the other hand, nature lovers can enjoy beautiful landscapes in their surroundings. A few kilometers from the town is the Natural Park of Barranco del Río Dulcea protected space where to make hiking routes and contemplate the beauty of its cannons, rivers and waterfalls.

Finally, if we decided to visit the town in the month of JulyHita welcomes the famous Medieval Festivalwhere the Middle Ages is recreated with shows, theatrical performances and an artisanal market.