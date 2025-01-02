01/01/2025



At the southern tip of Chile, where the Carretera Austral approaches its end, is located Caleta Tortela picturesque and unique town. This corner of the Chilean Patagoniain the Aysén Region, stands out for its wooden walkways that wind over the bed of the mighty Baker River. These structures, made with Guaitecas cypress wooda protected forest species, make this town one of the most special in Chile.

In 2023, this “historic logging port that proudly maintains its cherished traditions” was named ‘Best Tourism Village’ by UN Tourism. Caleta Tortel does not have asphalt. His fame of Typical and picturesque area (recognition given in 2001 by the Council of National Monuments of Chile) is due to a network of walkways and stairs of about six kilometers that connects houses, squares and viewpoints in perfect harmony with the environment. According to UN Tourism, 523 people reside there.

The nearest airport is Balmaceda, about 60 km from the city of Coyhaique. From this town to Caleta Tortel there are more than 450 km to the south along the Southern Highwaythe mythical route that runs through Chilean Patagonia, linking Puerto Montt with Villa O’Higgins. The nine-hour drive offers unforgettable landscapes: narrow valleys, fjords, estuaries and unique biodiversity. When you arrive at Caleta Tortel, vehicles are left behind, since everything here is explored on foot.

The Caleta Tortel area was originally inhabited by the kawésqara nomadic people who navigated the canals and fjords of the region, and later became a logging port. It was officially founded on May 25, 1955, although there were already small settler houses. It was (and is) a rugged terrain, with rivers and fjords that make the construction of traditional roads difficult. That is why a very unique strategy was used: about six kilometers of walkways that made it possible to connect the houses and the piers and other points of the town, improving the mobility of the inhabitants, always with views of the Baker River.

From Caleta Tortel you can take boat excursions to visit glaciers such as the Jorge Montt -about three and a half hours- or the Steffen. Much closer, three kilometers away, is the Island of the Deada cemetery with 33 crosses commemorating the workers who arrived at the beginning of the 20th century to extract wood. The cause of their deaths remains a mystery, with theories ranging from epidemics to poisoning.

Tourism in Caleta Tortel revolves around the town’s main resource: wood. The accommodations are built with local wood, some carpenters show tourists in their workshops how the accommodations are built. traditional river boats and tour guides offer rowboat tours on the Baker. He Wood FestivalLastly, it takes place during the first week of February each year.

The prince William of Wales He spent two months in Caleta Tortel in 2000 as a volunteer with Raleigh International, an international volunteer experience, contributing to the repair of the walkways – something that is done periodically – and teaching English in a rural school.