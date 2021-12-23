The Town: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, December 23, 2021, The Town, a 2010 film directed by Ben Affleck, based on Chuck Hogan’s novel The Prince of Thieves, will be broadcast on Sky Cinema 1 at 9.15 pm. This is Affleck’s second directorial film, after Gone Baby Gone, which he also wrote and produced. In addition to Affleck, the cast includes Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Blake Lively. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Charlestown, Massachusetts: Doug MacRay leads a gang of thieves and his shots are commissioned by a florist who has held a prominent position in neighborhood crime for decades. Doug and his gang are professional thieves and, during a bank heist, they take the young manager of the robbed branch hostage. Once the girl is freed, Doug sets out on her trail, to verify that he is not in possession of elements that could help law enforcement in identifying the robbers. Once he meets the girl, Claire (still heavily traumatized by the robbery), Doug is drawn to her, and starts dating her, keeping her completely unaware of her true identity. Doug tries hard to make the relationship with Claire work, despite being hunted by FBI agent Adam Frawley, who tries to catch him before he and his gang land another robbery.

The Town: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Town, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ben Affleck: Doug MacRay

Rebecca Hall: Claire Keesey

Jon Hamm: Adam Frawley

Jeremy Renner: James “Jem” Coughlin

Blake Lively: Krista Coughlin

Slaine: Albert “Gloansy” Magloan

Owen Burke: Desmond “Dez” Elden

Titus Welliver: Dino Ciampa

Pete Postlethwaite: Fergus “Fergie” Colm

Chris Cooper: Stephen MacRay

Dennis McLaughlin: Rusty

Brian Scannell: Henry

Danny DeMiller: Alex Colazzo

Corena Chase: Ag. Quinlan

Victor Garber: Deputy director of the bank

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Town on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 December 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.