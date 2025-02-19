One of the neighbors of the city Sevillana de Utrera It has become one of the most viral figures today. José Carlos Montoya He is the undisputed protagonist of the eighth edition of ‘The island of temptations’a Mediaset program in which several couples test their relationship by living separate (but accompanied by single or single attractions) in paradisiacal villas located of the Samaná Peninsula, on the north coast of the Dominican Republic.

The Sevillian has taken all the attraction of the public, even transferring the national barriers and giving us some of the funny moments of reality driven by Sandra Barneda. Thus, raised as an authentic international phenomenon, social networks have been filled with scenes such as their career on the beach to get to the town where his girlfriend, his improvised songs (‘Salta La Gamba, jumps the prawn!’) His phrases that have become the history of the program (Montoya goes where he shines!).

Utrera’s story

The first humans to inhabit the lands where Utrera is today They date from the Neolithic and the Iberian eraas attest to the many archaeological remains found. Later, under the name of Castro Vina Roman controlthe writer and military, Plinio, placed the population among the most notable in the Bética province.

After the Muslim erawas conquered by King Fernando III, and later, in 1253, Alfonso X distributed the lands and built a walled fortress. Although he fell back into the hands of Muslims in 1340, she was conquered again by the infant Don Juan Manuel in the time of Alfonso XI. “Once the Granada War is over, during the 16th and 17th centuries it acquires great urban development“They explain from Tourism of Andalusia.

Church of Santiago in Utrera (Seville). Tyrithel

What to see in the city

The story, the architectural heritage and cultural, and the nature of Utrera are its hallmarks. Located 24 kilometers from the Sevillian capital, it awaits us with its stately homes and its religious buildings. Starting with Gibaxa Square, we can visit The City Councilwhich was previously the palace of the Count of Vistahermosa.

From here we follow the walk through the church of Santa María de la Mesa, the Santiago Churchthe convent of Las Carmelitas and the Plaza de la Constitución, where the monument to the flamenco singer, Enrique Montoya, which shows that Utrera is the land of artists.





Very close we will see the Arab Castlewhich hosts the interpretation center of the interior of the Torre del Tribute, a place to learn about the history of the municipality. For its part, the Lost Child Alley It corresponds to the ancient Jewish and is one of the most photographed corners of the city. We end in the Sanctuary of Ntra. Mrs. de consolationwhose pilgrimage “was once the most important in our country, until King Carlos III prohibited it for considering it uncontrollable,” they explain from Tourism of Seville.

How to get to Utrera

He carway from the city of Seville Even Utrera is approximately 35 minutes for the A-376.

