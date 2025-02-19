02/19/2025



Every year, with the arrival of February, the streets of numerous cities and towns of the world are filled with color, music and joy to Celebrate Carnival. From the parades of Rio de Janeiro to the Venetian masks and the most modest carnivals of small towns, the essence remains the same: enjoy and share the local culture.

In Spain, carnival is an important appointment in many regions, with emblematic events such as those of Cádiz, Tenerife either Badajoz. But there are less known celebrations that stand out for their authenticity. As the case of the Lantz Carnival, a small Navarrese town, which With just 155 inhabitantskeeps alive one of the most peculiar and unique traditions of the holiday in the country.

What to see in Lantz

The great attraction of Lantz is its carnival, which is celebrated following a ritual transmitted from generation to generation. The undisputed protagonist is ‘Honey otxin’a giant bandit who, after touring the town with characters such as ‘Ziripot’, ‘Zaldiko’ and the ‘txatxos’, is condemned and burned in the bonfire as a symbol of the struggle between good and evil. The clothing of the participants, the dances and the theatricality of the acts turn the carnival into an unforgettable show.

Beyond the holiday, Lantz is a town that retains its Rural charmwith cobbled streets and stone houses that transport the visitor to another era. A walk around its Beauty of the mountain landscape of the area.









Where to eat in Lantz

For those who wish to replenish strength after the party, Navarra gastronomy offers irresistible options. In the surroundings of Lantz, you can find the Juan Simón Restaurant Hotelan establishment with great tradition that offers typical Navarrese dishes in a cozy environment. But if you want to eat in the town, the Lanz’s innwhere you can enjoy traditional recipes with a homemade touch and products in the area.

How to get from Pamplona

Lantz is approximately 25 kilometers north of Pamplona. To get by car, you can take the road N-121-A in the direction of Francewhich is a path of some 30 minutes. As for public transport, there is a line that goes from Pamplona to Elizondo that passes through the town. For more information, it is recommended to consult the schedules and availability of transport services in the Moovit app.