They say that the northern gate of the Murcia Region is Cieza. This municipality in Spain, known for its spectacular flowering of fruit trees, among which the peach tree stands out, offers a historic cultural legacy. And, those visitors who come to discover this town can find diversity of tourist attractions: from discovering its streets and architecture, passing through its natural landscape, until reaching one of the most important deposits in the Levant of the Iberian Peninsula.

Cieza, beyond its peach blossom

Cieza (Murcia). Rudi Ernst

The town of Cieza has a lot to offer visitors beyond its impressive flowering, which happens shortly before spring arrives in all its meadows. As a tourist you can discover an area that It was formerly inhabited by Muslimsthus leaving a historical legacy still visible today. At the top of the hill, the Cieza Castleof which only a part of the ruined wall is preserved, is witness to how the locals fill the Food Marketbuilt in 1929 and where you can buy local products.

Aerial view of Cieza with its passage of the Segura River. Cieza City Council.

A few steps later, you can see one of the most important monuments of the town, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption. Built in 1703 and with a Rococo baroque style façade, the temple is open to worshipers and visitors. In the same way, another of its notable buildings is the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception, founded in 1750, which inside has a church and a central cloister.





Paleolithic, Neolithic and Islamic sites

Almadenes Canyon with the passage of the Segura River. Getty Images

But, without a doubt, one of the most important attractions is its archaeological legacy. Close to the population center, Cieza has sites that date back to the Paleolithic and many of the cave paintings are preserved. These places of prehistoric settlement They are located near the Almadenes Canyon and the Los Grajos Barranco.

The importance of these deposits and their rock art who received the distinction of UNESCO World Heritage Site. Furthermore, the Islamic imprint on Cieza also endures in the Medina Siyâsa site. Located on the Castle hill, during the 80s a block of 19 houses of the 790 estimated to have been built in ancient times could be discovered, with a collection of relics that are exhibited in the Siyâsa Museumlocated in the town.

The Islamic site of Cieza can be visited. stipaturismo.com

This site can be visited by guided appointment with StipaTurismo for 3 euroswhere you can discover one of the most important places of Western Islam and the one with the best preservation of the Andalusian culture in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.





How to get to Cieza

He The journey from Murcia to Cieza is only 34 minutes through the A-30 highway. If you decide to visit it from the center of the Peninsula, the journey from Madrid It is 3 hours and 30 minutes on the AP-36 and later on the A-30.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive the best proposals for traveling the world in your email.