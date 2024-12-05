Christmas is one of those perfect times to make plans with family or friends. Go have churros, see the lights and visit living nativity scenes. If you enjoy this last plan, you should know that the largest in the Community of Madrid and Spain It is located in the municipality of Valdeolmos-Alalpardo. With more than 1000 square meters of extension, during the days December 25 and 26 The town becomes the village of Bethlehem by representing more than 50 typical scenes of the moment.

Between neighbors and extras, up to 200 people get involved to make one of the most recognized living nativity scenes in the region happen. As in previous editions, will be located in the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Park and is expected to accommodate more than 6,000 people.

Other activities to do in Valdeolmos-Alalpardo

There are many more activities on the Valdeolmos-Alalpardo Christmas agenda: children’s workshops, concerts and traditions for all audiences. Among the most notable is being able to enjoy the bouncy castles that are set up on the main street or the christmas craftsboth perfect plans for the little ones.

In addition, they will also receive the visit of the famous Three Wise Men of the Eastthrough a parade through its streets, followed by a celebration in the Alalpardo Covered Pavilion where chocolate and roscón will be offered.