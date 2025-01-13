The next room (2024) is the latest film by Pedro Almodovar and the first one that the director of All about my mother (1999) entirely in English. Starring by Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, The film is set in New York, although the winner of two Oscar Awards decided to film the second act of the project in Spain, specifically in a modern house located in a town in Madrid.

The director from La Mancha moved to outskirts of El Escorial, far from the Royal Monastery of San Lorenzo, to record numerous scenes in the one named Szoke House, a modern architectural work that served as the setting for the final part of The next room. Thus, the film’s filming team based on the novel What is your tormentby Sigrid Nuñez, traveled from Madrid to this impressive home.

Pedro Almodóvar filmed in the Szoke House, in El Escorial

Szoke House, the house where Pedro Almodóvar filmed ‘The Next Room’ Aranguren + Gallegos Architects

The Szoke House is the work of Mᵃ José Aranguren and José González Gallegos, by Aranguren + Gallegos Arquitectos, and was erected between 2019 and 2020 in the southern slope of Mount Abantos, as indicated on the study website. The minimalist style of this home in El Escorial can be seen both on the outside and inside, and fits perfectly with the spaces that usually appear in Pedro Almodóvar films. Built following the slope of the plot, It consists of several heights, all of them thought out to the smallest detail.

From the top of the farm of 450,000 meters squares You can see the roofs and domes of the Royal Monastery of El Escorial, something that was a crucial factor when building the Szoke House, as recognized in the architects website. Segments with geometric shapes that make up the house almost blend in with the extensive pine forests that surround it, as well as with the peaks of Las Machotas and the Bosque de Herrería. Furthermore, as it is oriented towards various cardinal points, the temperature is always pleasant throughout the year.

Szoke House, the house where Pedro Almodóvar filmed ‘The Next Room’ Aranguren + Gallegos Architects

Its windows let in even the last ray of sun in winter, while in summer its northwest-facing porch receives a cool breeze all day long, and the Szoke House is also based on the bioclimatic architecture. While on the ground floor there are various rooms such as the laundry, the office or the games room, on the upper plants There are the bedrooms (to the left of the kitchen) and the living-dining room (to the right), all decorated with care.





Therefore, it is not surprising that Pedro Almodóvar chose the Szoke House to film a large part of The next roomand this incredible home in El Escorial was the ideal place so that Tilda Swinton’s character would spend her last days of life in the company of Juliane Moore’s character. Furthermore, thanks to own cinematographic style of the director from La Mancha, in the film you can see numerous details of the house.

