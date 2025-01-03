Begoña Gómez, the wife of the president of the Government Pedro Sánchez, She was born in 1975 in the city of Bilbao, but when she was just a little girl she moved with her family to a town in rural Spain; specifically the pretty one town of Valderas, located in the heart of the Tierra de Campos region and that despite belonging to the province of León, It borders both Zamora and Valladolid.

Barely 1,500 neighbors They live in the streets of this Leonese municipality surrounded by infinite fields of crops, although that does not prevent it from being one of the most beautiful in all of Castilla y León. In fact, Valderas can boast of being considered as Historical-Artistic Ensemble, which already denotes the beauty of this unknown town and the impressive architectural heritage what’s in it.

Valderas, the surprising town of Begoña Gómez

The town of Valderas in the Tierra de Campos region, Spain Castilla y León Tourism

“Everything in the monumental Valderas has a stately tone”: This is how they define the Leonese people on the tourism website of Castilla y León. The first vestige of Valderas is from the 13th century, when it was “head of the Seven Villas of Campos”. It is built on a promontory near the Cea River, and its medieval character can still be seen. walking through its historic center, that centuries ago it was walled; What’s more, some of its access doors are still preserved, such as the Arrejas Arch.

One of the great attractions of Valderas are its squares, especially its beautiful Plaza Mayor. There you can visit the old 17th century town hall and the Church of Santa María del Azogue, dating back to the 12th century. Around it, tourists come across other ecclesiastical wonders such as the Church of San Juan or San Claudio, an old convent of the Carmelite Order that has a spectacular altarpiece.

Valderas Seminar, in León (Castilla y León) Wikimedia Commons

In the streets of the town you can discover the typical Leonese architecture of Tierra de Campos, like the imposing seminary where Napoleon slept. The stately spirit of Valderas can be seen with the mansions in the medieval town, highlighting above all the Palace of the Marquis of Janillo, erected in the 17th century, and the House of the Osorio.

On the outskirts of the town you can also visit other gems such as the New Bridge that dates back to the 18th century or the Otero Hermitage. Furthermore, throughout the town there is a underground network of wineries that have had a multitude of uses over the centuries and that are one of the most curious elements of this entire municipality of León, which is a great unknown to many.





How to get to Valderas, the town of Begoña Gómez

To get to Valderas from the city of León you have to take the road LE-11 and at the height of Viloria de la Jurisdiction, exit through the N-630. In the town of Villamañán you must take the exit CL-621 until reaching Valencia de Don Juan, from which the LE-512 (and that crosses the town of Fuentes de Carbajal). The journey lasts less than an hour.

