In the province of Jaen There are some of the most beautiful towns in all of Spain, such as Segura de la Sierra or Baños de la Encina. Another of the Jaén towns that are hidden in the interior of Andalusia and that is a true wonder is Iznatoraf, which perhaps does not have the reputation of the two aforementioned villas but is undoubtedly a true beauty. His name of Arabic origin It already suggests that it is a very special municipality.

Located in the east of the province, it stands on an imposing hill in the region of Las Villas, and despite being quite far from Córdoba and its mosque, the truth is that the numerous white houses that flank its narrow streets give it a Cordoban appearance. In addition, the flowers that decorate its pristine facades make it even more spectacular to walk through its urban center, which is a true haven of peace.

Iznatoraf, the town of white houses east of Jaén

Street in Izantoraf, a town in the province of Jaén, Andalusia (Spain) Getty Images/iStockphoto

Among the mountains of Sierra de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas Natural Park and the eternal olive fields of Jaén, on a promontory, stands this spectacular town that does not reach a thousand inhabitants and whose origin dates back to the first years of the Bronze Age. Of course, it was with the arrival of the muslims to the Iberian Peninsula with which the town of Izantoraf began to be what it is today.

The main vestige of that era that remains in the town is not its old castle, that gives its name to the town and that since it is in ruins, but the street network and its walled enclosure. Its narrow streets of Arab origin and where you can see beautiful white houses decorated with colorful flowers They stand out above all, and the beautiful image they create was a great factor when its historic center was declared Historical Complex.

Part of the wall of Iznatoraf, a town in the province of Jaén, Andalusia (Spain) Andalusia Tourism

As for Christian temples, in Iznatoraf you can also enter the beautiful Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption, which was built in the 16th century on top of another existing one; You can’t miss the incredible Hermitage of the Holy Christ of the Vera-Cruz, from the 17th century. After entering through the Door of the Virgin of Postigo, One of the few remaining standing of the Arab wall, a beautiful town awaits you where tranquility is the main protagonist.

Furthermore, being in an environment as impressive as the Sierra de Cazorla Natural Park, due to the surroundings of Iznatoraf You will be able to discover unique environments in Spain that will remain etched in your retina. Therefore, if you are thinking of looking for a little relaxation, This town in Jaén is one of the most important destinations to take into account.





How to get to Iznatoraf

In order to get to the town of Iznatoraf from the city of Jaén, you must take the A-316 for later exit on the A-32 (Andrés de Vandelvira Highway); Finally, you just have to take the JA-8103 output, that takes you directly to the town. The journey from the Andalusian city is approximately one hour by road.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.