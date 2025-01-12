The Aragon Valley, Located in the Jacetania region, it is a magical place nestled within the Pyrenees. The natural environments that exist in this part of the province of Huesca, added to the beautiful towns that are distributed in it, make this point an absolute wonder. Furthermore, it is very few kilometers from the border between Spain and France, which makes it even more special.

One of those spectacular towns that have the high mountains of the Pyrenees as a backdrop is Villanúa, a small town of just over half a thousand inhabitants. But this wonderful municipality not only stands out for its architectural heritage and for the environment that shelters it, but it is also full of legends related to witchcraft. In addition, you can boast of having one of the richer cheeses from all over the world, which has been awarded in some prestigious awards.

This is Villanúa (Huesca), land of cheeses and witches

Villanúa, in the province of Huesca Villanúa Tourism

As stated on the town’s tourist portal, the old town of Villanúa extends at the foot of the Collarada and it differs from the more contemporary population center. The municipal area is Divided in two by the Aragon River, But it is in its oldest center where most of the architectural wonders are concentrated. One of them is the Romanesque church of San Esteban, which dates back to the 13th century, although it has been rebuilt on several occasions (the original wall is preserved).

Another point that you cannot miss is the medieval bridge, It was ordered to be built in 1100 by Pedro I, as stated on the website, and was built to facilitate the passage of pilgrims on the Camino Santiago. For centuries it was the only entrance to Villanúa, whose surroundings are not only magnificent, but also contain spectacular enclaves that make this town truly beautiful.

What to see around Villanúa

Las Güixas Dolmen, near Villanúa (Huesca) Villanúa Tourism

The surroundings of Villanúa are full of mysticism and legends. Proof of this are the dolmens that are found in the surroundings of the town, such as that of the Güixas, which is estimated to have been standing for more than six millennia. They are also very important that of Diecapanas and that of Letranz, that complete one of the most special prehistoric groups in Aragon, although you can also visit more recent monuments, such as the hermitages of Santa María de Iguácel and that of San Juan from Izuel, dating from the 11th and 13th centuries respectively.

But without a doubt the main tourist attraction found in the municipality of Villanúa is the Güixas Cave, an incredible 400 meter underground network molded over millions of years and within which were made witches’ akelarrres during the Middle Ages. It is possible to take guided tours that will reveal the inner history of this spectacular cave located in the Pyrenees.

Güixas Cave in Villanúa (Huesca) Aragon Tourism

Villanúa cheese awarded worldwide

The town of Villanúa is in the heart of French Way of Saint James, and the pilgrims who travel through it, upon arriving at the municipality, are surprised by the delicacy that is the Bunker blue cheese, made in a local cheese factory and has been awarded in the World Cheese Awards 2024. This extraordinary town combines architecture, nature and gastronomy like almost no other in Spain, and that is why it is a perfect destination to make a weekend getaway.

