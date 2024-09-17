Getting to know small towns and escaping from the routine is possible within large states like Florida. This is the case of Sebring, Located in Highlands County in the center of the Sunshine StateVisiting this city is an ideal option for lovers of racing and beautiful landscapes.

Just two hours from Orlando, This town is home to the Sebring International RacewayThe city has the racetrack founded in 1950, it hosts dozens of events throughout the year, but the most important It is the 12-hour race (Sebring 12 hours) which takes place in March of each year and brings together thousands of fans.

However, it is not the only attraction that the city has, since It has impressive natural landscapes. Sebring allows visitors to take boardwalks, nature trails in which to explore the immense Highlands Hammock National Park.

Visit the park It is the great option for those who decide to tour Sebring. It stands out for having several trails of varying complexityfrom a short walk suitable for pets and small children, to more complex and winding ones for experts.

More ways to explore Sebring, Florida

If these options did not convince you to visit the town, You can enjoy a boat ride and meet the impressive alligators lurking around the great lake Istokpoga. With an enormous length, allows airboat rides for those looking for a little more adrenaline.

Sebring is also known for the The Sebring Soda Festivalwhich takes place every spring and attracts more than 20,000 people who try hundreds of craft soft drinksenjoy live music and relax in nature. The village is located just two hours from Orlandoby car, now just under three hours from Miamiideal to enjoy and disconnect from the noise of the city.