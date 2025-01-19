The province of Cuenca It has a multitude of incredible locations that are perfect for making a rural weekend getaway. Furthermore, being very close to Madrid, they are ideal for escaping the crowds that occur in the capital of Spain while getting to know beautiful corners of the Iberian Peninsula. That is the case of the town of Buendía, located in the sublime region of La Alcarria.

Located less than two hours from Gran Vía, the Puerta de Alcalá and the rest of Madrid’s tourist attractions, this impressive town not only has a splendid architectural heritage that transports visitors instantly to the Middle Ages, but in its surroundings There are also real wonders. For this reason, Buendía is one of those special towns that you have to know at least once.

The historic center of Buendía: a medieval jewel

Square of the two squares in Buendía, Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha) Castilla-La Mancha Tourism

The street network of Buendía follows a very special pattern from the Middle Ages, and that is that its streets are concentric. They extend up to the town wall and are linked to each other by the different squares in the town, although the most important of all is the Plaza Mayor (or Plaza de la Constitución): It contains both the town hall with arcades and the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, a 15th century Gothic temple with a beautiful baroque façade; Furthermore, their 1,000 square meters They make it one of the largest in the area.

Walking through the streets of the town, visitors will come across other medieval wonders such as The Pósito, a 15th century building where grain was stored. As they move away from the center of Buendía, tourists will encounter the remains of the old wall, in which at one time there were five entrances to the town (today only three remain standing), and already outside the walls You will be able to discover an incredible environment that will remain engraved in your retina.

The surroundings of Buendía: a reservoir and a peculiar route

Face carved into rock in La Ruta de las Caras (Buendía, Cuenca). Getty Images

Just twelve kilometers from the historic center of Buendía, at the end of the Guadiela gorge, is located the Hermitage of the Virgin of the Forsaken, an impressive sanctuary erected between the 16th and 17th centuries. Also, if you visit between September and May, You will be able to see the carving of the religious figure that gives it its name, and then relax in the area with benches on the banks of the river.

Furthermore, just over four kilometers from Buendía is the reservoir of the same name, although the main attraction is not the swamp itself, but rather a curious route: it is known as Route of the Faces, a natural area surrounded by pine trees in which there are even about twenty figures carved into the rock shaped like a human face. They were created in the 90s by several artists, and since then they have been one of the great attractions of the area.





How to get to Buendia

To get to Buendía from the city of Cuenca (one hour journey), one has to take the A-40 (Meseta Sur Highway) and then take the CM-2019 up to the height of Huete. There you must travel a small section of the CM-310 and then face the CM-2025 to Garcinarro, where you will have to exit through the CM-2000, the road that leads to the town.

