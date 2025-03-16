Valme J. Caballero Cordova

In it year 740 The Arabs built a fortress called Al-mudawwarwhich means round or safe, in a hill of more than 250 meters next to the Guadalquivir River, and that gave name to a town: Almodóvar del Ríoin the province of Córdoba.

Its location was strategic and fortification, which is still preserved, has added fingerprints of multiple cultures, including the Muslim and the Christian.

During the 10th century it was totally linked to Córdoba Caliphate while in the XI and XII centuries to Carmona taifa, then Seville and, subsequently, to the Almohade empire.

In 1226 the King Abed Mohammed de Baeza He dies at the gates of the castle and fortification falls into Christian hands when they deliver it to Fernando III ‘El Santo’. From that moment on, the castle will be subjected to successive extensions by Pedro I of Castilla, Enrique II of Trastamara, Alfonso XI, …









Buy a town

One of the most curious aspects of this town is that it was used as bail To buy the town of Obejuna source, in 1513, although he returned to the crown. He had a Jurisdiction of Realengo until Felipe IV agreed to the sale of the Villa de Almodóvar in 1629. It was bought by Francisco del Corral and Guzmán, gentleman of the Order of Santiago, and thus the people became a manor.

Although the castle configuration dates from the fourt to the century, it is Muslim originof rectangular plant Surrounded by crenellated walls that Jalonan eight towers, among which the tribute stands out, whose plant holds a colorful octagonal dome.

Almodóvar del Río has witnessed the Historical events most important of the last centuries, such as the War of Independence, the confiscation of Mendizábal and, finally, in the peasant movement of the Second Republic, the Civil War or the massive emigration of its fellow citizens in the 70s.

Game of Thrones

In recent years, the castle has become a mandatory point of visits for mythical lovers ‘Game of Thrones’series whose recording was made in these units.

Exist guided tours and some with medieval recreations They remember the series. The views from the castle impress as well as the walks through the surrounding nature.

The visitor can end his visit by tasting The rich Cordoba gastronomy, where the salmorejo or the flamenquin stands out.