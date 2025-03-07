03/06/2025



Humorist, actor, screenwriter, imitator … José Mota is one of the best known men in the television entertainment panorama of our country. It was announced by ‘Cruz y Raya’ and has reaped other successes such as ‘The time of José Mota’ or its popular New Year’s Eve.

Now he has returned with Another own program In the form of ‘Night Show’ with the name ‘José Mota: No News’, in which he deals with various topics from humor and has different famous guests.

One of its characteristics as a humorist is the creation of fictitious characters based on comic topics or characteristics, many of them imitating the typical ladies of Castellanomonchego town Oa the older men in the same area, where he comes from. Next we tell you what is the town that saw José Mota and some of his greatest attractions.

The Castillanomanchego people who saw José Mota born

Montiel It is the name of the municipality in which the humorist Mota was born and spent part of his life. This belongs to the community of Castilla-La Mancha, specifically in the province of Ciudad Real and is part of the Montiel Campo region, on the Izquiero margin of the Jabalón River.









With little more than 1200 inhabitantsthe town stands out for its history, since in Montiel Pedro I died at the hands of his stepbrother Enrique, a fact that was a definitive change in the long civil war of Castile, as indicated from The web of Tourism of Castilla-La Mancha.

What to do and what to do in Montiel, the town of José Mota

Entre the different monuments that we can appreciate in a view to Montiel, from the aforementioned source stand out The star of the starwhich was built by the Arabs in the ninth century and renovated in the thirteenth century, once conquered by Christians in 1226. Scenario of one of the most significant episodes of the Middle Ages, already mentioned: the confrontation between King Pedro I and Enrique de Trastámara in 1369.

Another of the tourist interest points is The parish of San Sebastiánwhich was built by the infant Don Enrique de Aragón between 1440 and 1474. Next to her, the Castillo de Torres, the house of the Countess of Calleja and the Pretel house.

If we look at its immaterial heritage, one of the crown jewels are its medieval dayswhich have been held since 2007 to commemorate the death of Pedro I of Castile and, this 2025, will be between March 24 and 28.

Montiel’s festivities stand out for their tradition and enjoyment, especially those that are celebrated In honor of the patron saint of Montiel, Our Lady of the Martyrs that takes place on May 8. In addition to them, it is also a good time to visit Montiel in their pilgrimage on August 15 and at the festivities of September 14 in honor of the Holy Christ of Experiment.

Where to eat in Montiel?

As in every trip or getaway we do, the Eating Part is one of the essentials, especially if we have the opportunity to try typical or native dishes in the area. In Castilla-La Mancha it is given A unique and flavor kitchen that may surprise many.

If you wonder where to eat in Montiel specifically, one of the most prominent places is The real winerieswhich has a wide menu and a wines letter from the perfect area to pair different dishes.

Among the options that stand out from your letter we find dishes such as forgive, cheese, beautiful, sirloin, pate, deer or lamb. In addition, in their reviews the diners also highlight the environment as positive, since the restaurant is andn full field surrounded by vineyards. Its average price per diner is

The second best valued is The Asador Korreter restaurant, which highlights abundant rations and good kitchen, but above all the good attention and attitude of the service.