The town of Cantabria where to take a good mountain stew who is one of the most beautiful in Spain

Located in a privileged enclave within the Saja-Besaya Natural Park, Bárcena Mayor is a destination that embodies the essence of Cantabria. This small town of medieval origin has been recognized as One of the most beautiful peoples in Spain And he has managed to keep his mountain architecture intact, becoming a true time trip for those who visit it.

However, in addition to its undeniable landscape attraction, there is another reason that makes this place a must: its famous mountain cooked, awarded as the best of the Autonomous Community according to the ‘Pucheros Route’.

Walking through its cobbled alleys, surrounded by typical stone and wood with balconies full of flowers, it is only the prelude to a sensory experience that finds its culminating point in local gastronomy.

In Bárcena Mayor, traditional cuisine remains alive, with recipes transmitted from generation to generation that retain the authenticity of the flavors of yesteryear. Among them, the mountain cooked occupies a privileged place, being the most representative dish of the region.

A trip to the heart of the Rural Cantabria

Bárcena Mayor, with a story that goes back to the ninth century, is the only inhabited nucleus within the Saja-Besaya Natural Park, which gives it a special character and a tranquility that only interrupts the murmur of the Argoza River. Its isolated location has allowed the preservation of its essence, maintaining the original urban design and a popular architecture that has managed to resist the passage of time.

The visitor who arrives in Bárcena Mayor meets an environment that seems extracted from a costumbrista painting: narrow streets, wooden supports and two waters that reflect the typical style of the Cantabrian villages. Every corner of the town invites contemplation, from the church of Santa María, which dates back to the seventeenth century, to the small artisan workshops that still work the wood and leather with ancestral techniques.





The mountain cooked: a dish with history and flavor

In this atmosphere of tradition and authenticity, gastronomy plays a fundamental role. The mountain cooked, a star dish of the community, is a recipe born of the need to offer a forceful and nutritious food to peasants and shepherds who populated these lands for centuries. It is made based on Blancas Alubias, Berza and a company composed of sausage, black pudding, rib and bacon, ingredients that provide a characteristic flavor.

In Bárcena Mayor, this specialty reaches its maximum expression. It is no coincidence that the ‘Pucade Route’ has granted this town the recognition of serving the best mountain cooked in Cantabria. Different restaurants in the municipality have perfected the recipe, carefully selecting the products of the land and respecting cooking times to achieve a comforting dish and full of nuances.

The diners who try this stew not only enjoy its flavor, but also the feeling of being tasting a piece of history. Served in clay casseroles and accompanied by a good village bread, the Mountain Cook of Bárcena Mayor is a feast for the senses and a real celebration of traditional Cantabrian cuisine.

A perfect getaway for hiking lovers

In addition to its gastronomic and architectural attractiveness, Bárcena Major is an ideal destination for hiking and outdoor activities. Surrounded by the Saja-Besaya Natural Park, it offers numerous routes that allow discovering the landscape wealth of this territory. Among the most popular paths is the route that follows the Cauce of the Argoza River, a route of moderate difficulty that crosses oak forests and beechs, offering panoramic views of great beauty.

Other options include ascension to Mount Hijedo, an itinerary that leads the visitor through one of the oldest forests in Cantabria, or the path that connects with the port of Palombera, from where you can admire the glacial valleys that characterize the orography of the area.





Bárcena Mayor is much more than a simple charming town. It is a shelter for those who seek to disconnect from the bustle and immerse themselves in nature, an enclave where history and tradition are perceived in every corner. His gastronomy, with the mountain cooked as the protagonist, is the brooch of gold to the experience.

Those who visit this corner of Cantabria not only take in memory the image of a town arrested in time, but also the taste of a kitchen that has endured without losing its essence. Either for a weekend getaway or as part of a route through the most charming peoples of Spain, Bárcena Mayor is a jewel that deserves to be discovered.