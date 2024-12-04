From 2025 the list of ‘‘Most beautiful towns in Spain’ It will have seven new additions. The towns of Llerena and Jerez de los Caballeros (Badajoz), La Fresneda and Linares de Mora (Teruel), Berlanga de Duero (Soria) and Poza de la Sal (Burgos) have achieved the prestigious decoration, as has the beautiful town of Letur, which is a true rural wonder located south of the province of Albacete.

Adjacent to the autonomous community of Murcia, this beautiful town was one of the affected by DANA in Castilla-La Mancha, which damaged much of the incredible architectural heritage of the town and left six fatalities. An absolute tragedy that has been experienced in this town that was declared Historical Complex It has been there for three decades and is a true jewel of the Iberian Peninsula.

Letur, one of the most beautiful towns in Albacete

Letur iStock

Letur is “known for his rich history, its cobbled streets and its peculiar Islamic architecture”, and “It has been for centuries a benchmark of rural beauty and authenticity”, as stated on the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in Spain’ website. The origin of this town in Albacete dates back to the Paleolithic, and although Iberians and Romans have passed through it, they were the Muslims who left the greatest mark in the village

Its historic center It is a memory of the passage of the Arabs through the Iberian Peninsula, and its street network surrounded by white houses They hide authentic beauties like the portals which can be found in numerous streets of its old town, such as Albayacín. It also highlights the Church of Saint Mary, erected at the beginning of the 16th century with the canons of the Gothic style and which was declared National monument in 1981, as indicated on the town’s tourism website.

Charco de Las Canales in Letur Tourism Sierra del Segura

As for the nature surrounding Letur, when found in full Sierra del Segura, The town is an ideal place to enjoy incredible environments: an example of this is the Charco de Las Canales, an incredible natural pool that is ideal for cooling off during the summer months. Furthermore, very close to the municipality there are extraordinary viewpoints from which you have enviable panoramic views of both the historic center and the surrounding environment.





Help Letur regain its splendor

Letur has joined this list with the aim of “promote the recovery of this charming municipality, seriously affected by the last DANA”, as the association’s page says. The material damage caused by the storm was devastating, especially due to the creek overflow nearby. Therefore, from the platform they want to help this rural wonder to facilitate its restoration.

Letur, after the passage of DANA. Miguel Andújar/EFE

Getting on the list means for Letur “a platform for national and international projection”, as the association says, which promises to provide resources so that all the incredible architectural heritage that destroyed the terrible DANA at the end of October can be reconstructed. Therefore, you cannot stop visit this spectacular town of Albacete, despite having suffered extensive damage.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world