The town less than an hour from Lisbon that has one of the most impressive palaces in Portugal

Throughout the entire peninsular territory, several enclaves in both Spain and Portugal stand out for all the natural and heritage wonders they house within. Thus, from magical natural landscapes to cobblestone streets, castles and ports, the neighboring country treasures some of the most special monuments on the entire European continent.

Located in the Lisbon District, less than an hour from the Portuguese capital, the city of Mafra stands as an ideal alternative to discover everything that the country has to offer. This is mainly due to its extensive collection of heritage buildings preserved in perfect conditions, among which a palace-convent that is more than 300 years old stands out.

The National Palace of Mafra

Considered the largest Portuguese building, the Mafra National Palace was built in the 18th century by order of King John V, the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history. The building was built on the occasion of a promise between the regent and the Franciscan friars, to whom he promised that he would build a convent there when he had children.

The building was going to be a small and modest construction, although after the hiring of the German architect Ludovice and thanks to all the riches coming from Brazil, the project expanded until it ended up in a grandiose monument. Thus, the convent – which fulfilled the promise of providing a home for 300 friars – also had a basilica and a royal palace built in a record time of just 13 years, with the aim of being inaugurated for the monarch’s 41st birthday.

Currently, the National Palace is open to the public and during your visit it is possible to enjoy other adjacent spaces, such as the Mafra de la Tapada park, the village of Sobreiro or José Franco’s Ceramics workshop, all of them perfect for appreciate the Portuguese lifestyle of the time.





The Tapada National Park of Mafra

In addition to the imposing National Palace, the town of Mafra has other striking enclaves, such as the Tapada Nacional park, a former royal reserve dedicated to hunting that extends around more than 800 hectares. Currently, a large number of animal species coexist there in freedom, being able to enjoy the wildlife of various species during the achievement of some of the multiple routes and walks that the park offers.

Created during the reign of Monarch John V as a leisure park for the royal family and the court, the Tapada Park has a unique natural heritage today, since inside it is possible to enjoy a wide variety of animals. ; such as deer, fallow deer, wild boar, foxes and several species of birds, among others.





The Aldeia do Sobreiro, in Mafra

Another of the main attractions of Mafra is the Aldeia do Sobreiro, a museum town made up of animated clay figures, which represent professions, activities and entertainment typical of a Saloia village. This was built by the potter José Franco, at the beginning of the 60s and remains one of the most visited spaces in the town today.

In it, it is possible to see replicas of the castle walls, the windmills, a children’s playground, a small winery where you can taste typical wine of the region and a bakery, known for its famous bread with chorizo. The figures that are representing professions in the museum were built in clay by the potter and are currently mechanized, moved by the current of water or electrically.





How to get to Mafra

There are several ways to get to the town of Mafra, mainly from Lisbon. Thus, access has options with tolls – such as the A8, lasting 45 minutes – or without them – via the A37 and later the N9, lasting 55 minutes -.

