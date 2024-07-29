Going on holiday to some country in Europe is a dream of Many US residentshowever, it is not always possible because It can be very expensive. Within the country, there are some hidden villages that look like European cities, as is the case of Telluride, Colorado.

This city is a flight away California has landscapes very similar to those of Switzerlandwith its beautiful Alps and mountainsThe biggest attraction of this city in Colorado is its more than 2,000 acres of land for skiing or snowboarding, both for beginners and experts. If it is difficult for you, You can simply admire a beautiful landscape and recharge energy in nature. with its beautifulThe biggest attraction of this city in Colorado is its more thanfor skiing or snowboarding, both for beginners and experts. If it is difficult for you,and recharge energy in nature.

The site is defined as “relaxing and unforgettable” and they even claim that “in no other place in the country, or perhaps in the world, There is such a place“And that is Visit the mountain by cable carwhether in winter or summer, offer a unique experienceFrom there, you can get a panoramic view of the city from the top of the mountain.

Telluride also has Beautiful parks that house unmissable lakes and even waterfalls like those of Bear Creekwhich you will access through hiking short 2 and a half milesYou can also visit theThe Blue Lake Trail, where you will have a stunning lake through a short path between the mountains.

How to get there from California



The town is located Just a flight from Californiato 930 mileson a long journey of 14 hours by carl. However, for a very low price, it is You can arrive on a direct flightfrom different cities in the Golden State. Just 1 hour and a half from Telluride, you will find Montrose Airportwhich you can reach by plane in just 2 hours.

While most people They recommend visiting this impressive site in winterbecause its mountains are dyed white and generate an impressive landscape; you can also enjoy it equally in summer.