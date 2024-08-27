ANDThe town of Hobart, New York, is a small community nestled in the middle of the Catskill Mountainsfound approximately 1 hour south of Albany and 1 hour west of KingstonThis picturesque region, with 400 inhabitants, is characterized by being full of bookstoressince there are 7 of these types of stores installed within a radius of 80 kilometers.

According to the Hobart Book Village websitethis New York town is a paradise for all book lovers, art galleries, vintage clothing stores and antiques, making it worth a visit.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Hobart’s popularity for its bookstores has led to the town being the venue for the annual Women Writers Festival, which includes live readings by famous authors, as well as book signings.

These are the bookstores installed in the town of Hobart in New York



Adams’ Books: Specializing in the sale of texts from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries; fiction, biographies, art, music, theater, dance, etiquette, graphic arts, poetry, Greek and Latin texts, academic texts, theology, science, natural history, American and world history and local history.

Blenheim Hill Books: They stock a variety of new and used books. We specialize in selling fiction, children's books, collectibles, poetry, biographies, women's studies, military, gardening and nature, mysteries, cooking, LGBT, art, photography, and architecture and history.

Creative Corner Books: Their diverse inventory of craft and hobby books will get your creative juices flowing, whether your interests lie in sewing, papercraft, bookbinding, jewelry making, woodworking, mosaics, or dozens of other craft projects.

Liberty Rock Books, LLC: opens at 10 AM for the "early birds." The 15,000-square-foot building contains a main retail space, an art gallery, and a consignment room with several vendors offering books and other items of interest to readers of all ages.

More Good Books: bookstore focusing on railroads, ships, automobiles, games, sports, hobbies and pets.

NY Books & Ephemera: They offer a wide variety of new, used and antiquarian books about New York State, as well as vintage ephemera related to the Empire State.

Quarry Books: is in the process of relocating its inventory within the multi-vendor space of the Historic Hobart Inn at 645 Main Street.

In addition to these establishments, it is worth noting that Hobart has a free lending librarynamed “The Book Corner,” which is open every day from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM