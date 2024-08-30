The United States, beyond all the prestigious cities and tourist centers that it has throughout its country and that are recognized throughout the world, also has other sites that are not as well known, but that can mean a more than positive experience for touristssuch as It happens with a place in Illinois.

A town called Cicero, according to According to the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) Institute for Great Cities, which is located just 13 kilometers from Chicago – on Route 66. It has no less than 75,500 Latino inhabitants.of just over 80,000 in total.

This means that It means a very attractive place for Latinos to visit in the United States. -one third of the Latino inhabitants are Mexican-, since it also has very attractive activities that they listed on the site Carreting Blog.

One of the most striking things in Cicero is Columbus Parkwhich complements natural beauty and features a meandering lagoon designed to evoke a prairie river. There is even a nine-hole Columbus Park golf course for those passionate about the sport.

Another site in the town that experts recommend visiting is Oak Park Conservatorywhich is considered “a remarkable piece of local heritage and a botanical wonder” and is located just a few minutes from the town centre. There, there are all kinds of plant species on display, as well as bustling events programmes.

The site also stages Several attractions are located in the town such as the Santa Maria de CzęstochowaHawthorne Works Tower, Cicero Community Park, West Cermak Road, Bobby Hull Community Ice Rink, Hawthorne Park District, Barrie Park, among others.

Food, another specialty of Cicero, the Illinois town with a Latino majority

Cicero, Illinois’ activities and resorts aren’t the only things that set it apart. Also, according to Carreting Blog, It has special foods that must be tried by tourists.such as for example Freddy’s Pizza, which serves all kinds of Italian food, “from Neapolitan and Chicago-style pizza to ravioli, stuffed gnocchi in vodka sauce and chicken vesuvio.”

Also, also They recommend Portillo’s hot dogsthe fast food joint that serves all of Chicago’s favorite dishes and makes them special by adding diced onions, tomatoes, pickles and everything else piled onto a poppy seed bun.